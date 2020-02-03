PLATTSMOUTH – Omaha Gross relied on a quick outburst of points to get past the Plattsmouth girls on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars produced 22 points in the first quarter and went on to win 54-25. Omaha Gross (11-6) continued a pattern of accurate shooting during the matchup. The Cougars surpassed the 50-point mark for the fourth time in their last five games.
Omaha Gross splashed home several 3-pointers during the first quarter. The team led 6-0 after three minutes and expanded the gap to 16-3 with 2:17 to go in the period. Mackenna Sidzyik and Jenna Skradski drained consecutive 3-pointers for the team in the stretch.
The Cougars went ahead 30-6 midway through the second quarter and led 33-11 at halftime. Plattsmouth (5-12) sliced the deficit to 37-16 after a jumper from Taylor Caba and two free throws from Kira Leget. Omaha Gross ended Plattsmouth’s comeback hopes by scoring seven unanswered points.
Sidzyik (13), Jenna Skradski (12) and Theo Mba (11) all had double-figure point totals for Omaha Gross. The Cougars won their sixth road game of the season.
Taylor Caba produced seven points, two rebounds and one block for Plattsmouth. Bella Chappell drew one charge and posted two points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, and Chloe Sabatka had two points, three rebounds, one block and one steal.
Leget collected four points and one rebound, Lexi Schroeder tallied three points and three rebounds and Kayla Harvey made one steal. Katie Rathman had one rebound, Lyndsey Caba collected two points and one steal and Jessica Meisinger generated two points and two rebounds.
Kennedy Miller ended the afternoon with one point, one assist, three rebounds and one block. Rylee Hellbusch netted two points and one steal and Christine Froderman made one rebound. Josie Knust and Abby Henne both saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume its campaign this week with a pair of games. The team will host Omaha Duchesne at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will travel to Bennington Friday for a 6 p.m. matchup.
Omaha Gross 22 11 11 10 – 54
Plattsmouth 4 6 7 8 – 25
Plattsmouth (25)
Chappell 2, Leget 4, T. Caba 7, Sabatka 2, Schroeder 3, Harvey 0, Rathman 0, L. Caba 2, Miller 1, Meisinger 2, Hellbusch 2, Knust 0, Froderman 0, Henne 0.