Plattsmouth girls play Pioneers in league tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes surfed on waves of positive moments for the first ten minutes of Wednesday night’s matchup with Nebraska City.
The Pioneers made the tides turn in their favor with multiple baskets in the final stretch of the game.
Nebraska City stopped Plattsmouth 48-32 in the first round of the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The teams were tied at 15-15 after one quarter and the Blue Devils led early in the second period. Nebraska City seized momentum just before halftime and maintained a lead the rest of the game.
“We came out really ready to play tonight,” Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said. “Our mental approach to this game was really good, and I thought we played pretty well defensively the whole night. They have some good players, so our effort was certainly there.
“The two things that got us tonight were rebounding and turnovers. We do a lot of drills every practice to work on our rebounding, but they were able to get some key rebounds tonight and it paid off for them. We had a few too many turnovers too, especially at key times. We’ll keep working on those things and I know the girls are going to keep making improvements.”
Both teams enjoyed successful trips on the court during the first quarter. Jessica Meisinger and Kennedy Miller drained consecutive 3-pointers to give Plattsmouth a 6-0 lead, and Nebraska City ripped off 11 straight points on the next four possessions. PHS tied the game at 15-15 after Josie Knust made a basket and Meisinger sank a short jumper and 3-pointer.
Aimee Dasher’s assist to Miller in the post gave PHS a two-point edge, and Miller’s rebound and putback made it 19-15 with 6:39 left in the first half. A free throw from Rylee Hellbusch gave Plattsmouth its final lead of 20-19.
Nebraska City senior Alexis Hoover began to help the Pioneers take control after that. She drained two 3-pointers in the final five minutes to give NCHS a 28-21 halftime lead. Her 3-pointer midway through the second half made it 36-25, and another long jumper late in the period stretched the lead to 13 points. Hoover finished the game with 21 points and six 3-pointers.
Plattsmouth sliced the deficit to 41-30 when Knust and Miller connected on baskets early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils put themselves in position to erase more of the gap by holding Nebraska City to just two points in the first four minutes of the period. NCHS forced four straight turnovers to close the door on the comeback chances.
“The girls felt that was where we could make a run and get back into the game,” Titus said. “We had done a good job of getting defensive stops, so we gave ourselves a chance to get closer with our effort on defense. We just had a few too many empty trips after that.”
Miller guided Plattsmouth with a double-double night of 15 points and ten rebounds. Hellbusch produced three points, seven rebounds and one assist, and Meisinger ended the game with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Knust helped the team in the post with six points, four rebounds, one block and one steal.
Dasher dished out five assists and Amelia Field collected a pair of rebounds. Krista Hardy made one steal, Gertie Yoder hauled in one rebound and Natalie Briggs helped the team defensively.
Plattsmouth will host Ralston tonight at 6 p.m. in the fifth-place game of the tournament. Third-seeded Platteview stopped sixth-seeded Ralston 66-31 in their first-round game.
Plattsmouth 15 6 4 7 – 32
Nebraska City 15 13 11 9 – 48
Plattsmouth (32)
Dasher 0-4 0-1 0, Meisinger 3-6 0-0 8, Knust 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 5-14 4-7 15, Hellbusch 1-3 1-2 3, Field 0-5 0-0 0, Briggs 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Yoder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 5-10 32.
Nebraska City (48)
Mitchell 4-7 5-11 13, Schreiter 2-8 0-0 6, Hoover 7-15 1-2 21, Madsen 1-5 0-0 2, Luther 0-7 0-0 0, Marth 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 1-2 0-1 2, Thurman 0-3 0-0 0, Schmitz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 6-14 48.