Plattsmouth girls play Pioneers in league tournament

Aimee Dasher’s assist to Miller in the post gave PHS a two-point edge, and Miller’s rebound and putback made it 19-15 with 6:39 left in the first half. A free throw from Rylee Hellbusch gave Plattsmouth its final lead of 20-19.

Nebraska City senior Alexis Hoover began to help the Pioneers take control after that. She drained two 3-pointers in the final five minutes to give NCHS a 28-21 halftime lead. Her 3-pointer midway through the second half made it 36-25, and another long jumper late in the period stretched the lead to 13 points. Hoover finished the game with 21 points and six 3-pointers.

Plattsmouth sliced the deficit to 41-30 when Knust and Miller connected on baskets early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils put themselves in position to erase more of the gap by holding Nebraska City to just two points in the first four minutes of the period. NCHS forced four straight turnovers to close the door on the comeback chances.

“The girls felt that was where we could make a run and get back into the game,” Titus said. “We had done a good job of getting defensive stops, so we gave ourselves a chance to get closer with our effort on defense. We just had a few too many empty trips after that.”