Plattsmouth girls run in district contest

OMAHA – Natalie Briggs gave herself a chance to continue her cross country season on Thursday with a state-qualifying run at the district race.

Briggs highlighted Plattsmouth’s trip to the District B-1 Meet with her second straight state berth. She helped the Plattsmouth girls finish fifth in team standings with 90 points. Elkhorn (19 points), Omaha Skutt (27) and Omaha Mercy (57) captured the three state team berths. Nebraska City (87) edged PHS for fourth place.

Briggs led the Blue Devils with an effort of 22:05.99. She remained in the top 20 throughout the opening two miles and moved ahead of several runners in the final stretch. She held off a late charge by Omaha Mercy’s Anou Akot to secure 15th place. The top 15 runners in the district field earned automatic tickets to the upcoming state meet.

“I’m glad for Natalie,” PHS head coach Todd Nott said. “She’s a competitor, so I think she would have been pretty mad if she hadn’t been able to qualify. This was a really tough district, so she did a nice job to get to state.”

Briggs ran under 22:30 at a district meet for the second time in her career. The sophomore compiled a result of 22:29 in the 2019 district race at Waverly.