Plattsmouth girls run in district contest

OMAHA – Natalie Briggs gave herself a chance to continue her cross country season on Thursday with a state-qualifying run at the district race.
Briggs highlighted Plattsmouth’s trip to the District B-1 Meet with her second straight state berth. She helped the Plattsmouth girls finish fifth in team standings with 90 points. Elkhorn (19 points), Omaha Skutt (27) and Omaha Mercy (57) captured the three state team berths. Nebraska City (87) edged PHS for fourth place.
Briggs led the Blue Devils with an effort of 22:05.99. She remained in the top 20 throughout the opening two miles and moved ahead of several runners in the final stretch. She held off a late charge by Omaha Mercy’s Anou Akot to secure 15th place. The top 15 runners in the district field earned automatic tickets to the upcoming state meet.
“I’m glad for Natalie,” PHS head coach Todd Nott said. “She’s a competitor, so I think she would have been pretty mad if she hadn’t been able to qualify. This was a really tough district, so she did a nice job to get to state.”
Briggs ran under 22:30 at a district meet for the second time in her career. The sophomore compiled a result of 22:29 in the 2019 district race at Waverly.
Briggs continued Plattsmouth’s streak of state-qualifying times from female runners. The Blue Devils have had at least one girl advance to state every year since 1992.
Jozlyn Barnes (23:15.89, 23rd) and Sophia Wehrbein (23:19.11, 24th) both finished in the top 25 for Plattsmouth. Ava LaSure, McKenzie Mott and Jolee Wohlers added times for the Blue Devils.
The Class B State Meet will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, at Kearney Country Club. Class B girls will run at 3 p.m. Awards for Class B races will take place near the finish line at 4 p.m.
Team Results
Elkhorn 19, Omaha Skutt 27, Omaha Mercy 57, Nebraska City 87, Plattsmouth 90, Omaha Gross 105, Ralston 116
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Jaedan Bunda (SKT) 19:33.41, 2) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 20:29.05, 3) Anna Youell (MCY) 20:36.57, 4) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 20:51.75, 5) Anika Richards (SKT) 20:57.49, 6) Sara Espinoza (ELK) 21:06.71, 7) Sofia Hartman (ELK) 21:11.76, 8) Abby Metschke (ELK) 21:23.35, 9) Danika Ratnapradipa (ELK) 21:26.73, 10) Sarah Gregory (SKT) 21:33.44, 11) Anna Labenz (SKT) 21:35.81, 12) Lauren Hubert (SKT) 21:35.90, 13) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 21:36.31, 14) Rachel Culhane (OGR) 21:43.96, 15) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:05.99
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 22:05.99 (15th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:15.89 (23rd), Sophia Wehrbein 23:19.11 (24th), Ava LaSure 24:01.92 (28th), McKenzie Mott 25:03.34 (33rd), Jolee Wohlers 26:38.06 (36th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!