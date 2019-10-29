KEARNEY – Six Plattsmouth girls painted the final scene of their cross country season Friday afternoon with their efforts at the state meet.
The Blue Devils traveled to Kearney Country Club for the Class B State Meet. Plattsmouth placed 11th in team standings with 155 points. Madison Nelson, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes, Sydney Nelson, Sophia Wehrbein and Ava LaSure competed for the squad.
Madison Nelson guided the Blue Devils with a 28th-place run of 21:20.94. The four-time state qualifier earned the top time of her career on the KCC course. She ran 22:07.90 as a freshman, 22:00.06 as a sophomore and 22:14.90 as a junior.
Briggs registered a 50th-place time of 22:13.54 and Barnes was 52nd in 22:15.14. Sydney Nelson (23:05.07, 72nd), Wehrbein (23:57.75, 79th) and LaSure (24:29.66, 83rd) posted state times.
Gering scored 45 points to win the program’s first Class B team championship since 2006. GHS runners Tukker Romey, Shailee Patton and Madison Seiler finished second, third and fourth in the race.
Hastings junior Chelsey Espinosa won her first state championship in 19:33.21. She finished 15th as a freshman and fourth last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Class B Girls Team Results
Gering 45, Omaha Skutt 72, Omaha Duchesne 83, Lexington 98, Bennington 102, Seward 104, Hastings 108, Scottsbluff 110, Beatrice 121, Ralston 121, Plattsmouth 155, Platteview 169
Top 15 Results
1) Chelsey Espinosa (Hastings) 19:33.21, 2) Tukker Romey (Gering) 19:41.76, 3) Shailee Patton (Gering) 19:53.53, 4) Madison Seiler (Gering) 19:53.65, 5) Keegan Beisel (Seward) 20:03.39, 6) Brooke Holzworth (Scottsbluff) 20:11.91, 7) Raquel Skerston (Ralston) 20:14.42, 8) Norah Meysenburg (Omaha Skutt) 20:18.34, 9) Samantha Rodewald (McCook) 20:20.80, 10) Kennadi Ureste (Lexington) 20:22.92, 11) Jayden Harrington (Ralston) 20:27.50, 12) Eva Wentz (Omaha Duchesne) 20:27.93, 13) Kayla Barrios (Lexington) 20:28.54, 14) Calla Wittland (Bennington) 20:31.00, 15) Sophia Baedke (Blair) 20:45.40
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 21:20.94 (28th), Natalie Briggs 22:13.54 (50th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:15.14 (52nd), Sydney Nelson 23:05.07 (72nd), Sophia Wehrbein 23:57.75 (79th), Ava LaSure 24:29.66 (83rd)