Plattsmouth girls secure conference hoops honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth girls earned conference awards for their efforts in basketball games this winter.

Plattsmouth senior Lyndsey Caba and freshman Averi Winters were selected for Trailblazer Conference recognition. Trailblazer Conference coaches honored students with spots on the first team, second team and honorable mention squad for the 2021-22 season.

Caba and Winters were both named to the honorable mention team.

Caba led the Blue Devils in multiple categories during the year. She finished the season with 139 points and went 36-of-143 from the field (25.2 percent). She sank nine 3-pointers and 58 free throws for Plattsmouth.

Caba hauled in 24 offensive and 65 defensive rebounds and made 20 assists, 43 steals, nine blocks and 37 pass deflections. She drew three charges with her defensive abilities.

Caba ended her four-year varsity career with 244 points, 204 rebounds, 58 assists, 88 steals, 12 blocks, 118 pass deflections and three charges taken.

Winters helped Plattsmouth’s offense with 87 points. She finished 30-of-99 from the floor (30.3 percent) and made seven 3-pointers and 20 free throws. She collected 31 offensive and 61 defensive rebounds and added 12 assists, 50 steals and 39 pass deflections.

