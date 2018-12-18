PLATTSMOUTH – Practices for the Plattsmouth girls basketball team have been upbeat over the past week.
That’s because the Blue Devils have been marching to a winning tune during that time.
Plattsmouth rallied past Nebraska City, Schuyler and Falls City in an eight-day span to improve to 3-2. The Blue Devils created a three-game winning streak for the first time since the 2014-15 season. PHS defeated St. Paul, Omaha Gross and Louisville in consecutive games that year.
Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said he has been impressed with the team’s resiliency this season. Plattsmouth trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter against Nebraska City and moved past Schuyler in the final minute. The team then fell behind Falls City by 11 points before making a fourth-period comeback.
“I think the girls are just fierce competitors who won’t ever give up,” Owens said. “The girls have had great attitudes this season, and I think that’s paying off for them when it comes to game-time situations. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and the way they’ve fought in every game.”
Owens said the team’s camaraderie has helped fuel the winning streak. Seniors Rachel Widick and Adyson Blecke and juniors Kira Leget, Bella Chappell, Chloe Sabatka, Taylor Caba, Lexi Schroeder, Kayla Harvey and Katie Rathman have been together either on junior varsity or varsity teams for several years.
“They’ve played together for quite a while, and I think they feel comfortable being out on the court with each other,” Owens said. “They trust each other a lot and they like familiar things. I tried to put in a new offense early in the year and it wasn’t working, so I went back to the old offense and things clicked right away. The girls trust each other in that offense and it’s showed in the way they’ve played recently.”
The Blue Devils have also relied on their bench to help them overcome adversity. Blecke, Leget and Widick have all been sidelined with injuries early in the season. All three were returning starters for Plattsmouth.
“We’re really playing well as a team and are working together,” Owens said. “We lost three starters after game two but we’ve had other girls who have stepped up nicely. That’s been great to see.”
Plattsmouth used a 17-6 spree in the fourth quarter to stop Nebraska City 46-43 Dec. 7. Sabatka tallied 17 points, five rebounds and four steals and Chappell posted 14 points, two boards and two steals. Schroeder produced eight points and six boards, Harvey generated five boards and four steals and Kennedy Miller had five points and two rebounds.
PHS used its rebounding work to defeat Schuyler 36-34 the following day. Plattsmouth hauled in 16 offensive and 16 defensive rebounds and gained several critical second-chance shots. Schroeder led PHS with eight offensive and four defensive boards. Sabatka had six rebounds, Rathman posted five boards and Caba grabbed three rebounds.
Sabatka put in the game-winning basket with five seconds to play. She finished with 16 points, one assist and one steal. Chappell scored nine points and made five steals and three pass deflections for the Blue Devils.
Rathman posted four points and one steal, Caba tallied three points and three steals and Miller had two points and two rebounds. Harvey collected three steals and two rebounds and Emma Field added one board.
The team continued its winning ways Saturday against Falls City. PHS trailed 30-24 at halftime and saw the deficit increase to 11 during the second half. Plattsmouth outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“They didn’t panic and they didn’t quit. They just played really well together and stepped up their defense,” Owens said. “We made several steals and layups and that caused Falls City to get a little tight, and then we held onto the lead.
“We got the ball inbounds against their press in the last 59 seconds and did all of the right things down the stretch. It was really rewarding to see them play well like that in a pressure situation.”
Chappell (17) and Sabatka (16) both scored in double digits for PHS. Chappell added five steals and Sabatka had six rebounds and two steals. Harvey pitched in seven points, four rebounds and one steal.
Caba collected six points and three boards, Schroeder tallied four rebounds and two steals and Rathman had four points and three steals. Miller and Field each added one rebound for the team.
Owens said the Blue Devils would like to continue their positive start to the season as the calendar moves along.
“Practices have been much more lively over the past week, and I think that can be attributed to what they’ve been doing on the court,” Owens said. “I think they feel good about themselves with some success. It’s been great to see that happen, because they’re a great group of girls.”
Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 43
Plattsmouth 17 4 8 17 – 46
Nebraska City 8 19 10 6 – 43
Plattsmouth (46)
Chappell 5-14 2-4 14, Harvey 0-7 1-2 1, Sabatka 4-10 6-7 17, Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Rathman 0-3 0-2 0, Caba 0-4 1-2 1, Hellbusch 0-2 0-0 0, Schroeder 1-5 6-9 8, Field 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-51 16-26 46.
Plattsmouth 36, Schuyler 34
Schuyler 7 8 11 8 – 34
Plattsmouth 8 8 13 7 – 36
Plattsmouth (36)
Chappell 4-12 1-1 9, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Sabatka 7-13 1-3 16, Caba 1-6 1-2 3, Rathman 2-7 0-0 4, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Schroeder 1-13 0-4 2, Field 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 3-10 36.
Plattsmouth 50, Falls City 46
Falls City 14 16 8 8 – 46
Plattsmouth 11 13 8 18 – 50
Plattsmouth (50)
Chappell 6-15 0-1 17, Harvey 2-8 3-4 7, Sabatka 5-9 5-5 16, Caba 3-6 0-1 6, Rathman 1-7 2-4 4, Schroeder 0-5 0-5 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Field 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 10-20 50.