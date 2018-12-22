PLATTEVIEW – Platteview used its larger roster to post a larger number on the scoreboard against the Plattsmouth girls Thursday night.
The Trojans moved away from Plattsmouth in the second half to win 50-36. The Blue Devils led 18-11 in the second quarter but saw Platteview chip away at that deficit in the final 20 minutes. The Trojans went on a 13-3 run in the third quarter and built a 46-27 edge midway through the fourth period.
Platteview relied on its deeper bench to secure the victory. Ten Trojans played in the first half and nine of them were upperclassmen. Plattsmouth entered the game with four letter winners sidelined with injuries. The team’s first substitution came with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter.
“I’m proud of the way the girls fought tonight,” Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said. “They played hard out there and they competed against a good team. I think fatigue got to us mentally as the game went on. When you get tired your legs start to go, and then it becomes harder to get good shots up.”
Plattsmouth (4-3) outplayed the Trojans (5-3) for much of the first half. The team scored on four of its final five trips of the opening quarter to go up 11-7, and PHS opened the second period with points on three of its first four possessions. Bella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder, Katie Rathman, Taylor Caba and Chloe Sabatka all scored in the stretch.
Platteview began to find its offensive rhythm after Halle Johnson banked in a 3-pointer. That sparked a 15-5 run over a three-minute span. Chappell helped Plattsmouth regain some of the momentum entering halftime when she sank a fast-break layup one second before the buzzer.
Chappell’s drive with 6:38 to play in the third quarter tied the game at 26-26. Platteview seized control of the contest with 13 unanswered points in the next 3:49. A basket and free throw by Anna Koehler gave the team a 29-26 lead, and Johnson then reeled in seven straight points on the next three trips. Ally Kuhl’s 3-pointer gave the Trojans a 39-26 advantage.
Platteview reached the 50-point mark for the sixth time this season. The team scored more than 60 points against both Fort Calhoun and Arlington in the first 10 days of the campaign.
Chappell helped the Blue Devils with 12 points and one rebound. Taylor Caba collected eight points, three rebounds and three steals, and Schroeder tallied three points, three boards and one steal. Sabatka generated a stat line of five points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Rathman finished with four points and three rebound for PHS. Kennedy Miller contributed two points and six rebounds and Rylee Hellbusch and Jessica Meisinger each had one point and one rebound. Lyndsey Caba and Emma Field each saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth 11 13 3 9 – 36
Platteview 7 19 13 11 – 50
Plattsmouth (36)
Chappell 5-11 0-1 12, T. Caba 3-8 2-7 8, Schroeder 0-7 3-4 3, Sabatka 2-5 0-1 5, Rathman 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Hellbusch 0-1 1-4 1, Field 0-0 0-0 0, L. Caba 0-0 0-0 0, Meisinger 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 13-43 7-19 36.