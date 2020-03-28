Plattsmouth girls unveil season hoops statistics

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 5-17. Bella Chappell, Kira Leget, Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Abby Henne, Kayla Harvey, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lexi Schroeder, Katie Rathman, Kennedy Miller, Rylee Hellbusch, Josie Knust, Sam Casey and Christine Frodermann appeared in varsity games this year.

Offense

Plattsmouth finished the campaign with 968 points and averaged 44.0 points per game. The team went 358-of-1,284 from the field (30.0 percent) and 132-of-496 from 3-point range (26.6 percent). The Blue Devils finished 154-of-275 from the free-throw line (56.0 percent).

Chappell led Plattsmouth’s offense with 258 points. She went 113-of-358 from the field (31.6 percent) and 56-of-213 from 3-point range (26.2 percent). She finished 20-of-30 from the free-throw line (66.7 percent).

Sabatka collected 212 points for the Blue Devils. She finished 78-of-201 from the floor (38.8 percent) and 29-of-88 from 3-point distance (33.0 percent). She led the team at the free-throw line by making 43 of her 54 attempts (79.6 percent).