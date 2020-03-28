Plattsmouth girls unveil season hoops statistics

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 5-17. Bella Chappell, Kira Leget, Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Abby Henne, Kayla Harvey, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lexi Schroeder, Katie Rathman, Kennedy Miller, Rylee Hellbusch, Josie Knust, Sam Casey and Christine Frodermann appeared in varsity games this year.
Offense
Plattsmouth finished the campaign with 968 points and averaged 44.0 points per game. The team went 358-of-1,284 from the field (30.0 percent) and 132-of-496 from 3-point range (26.6 percent). The Blue Devils finished 154-of-275 from the free-throw line (56.0 percent).
Chappell led Plattsmouth’s offense with 258 points. She went 113-of-358 from the field (31.6 percent) and 56-of-213 from 3-point range (26.2 percent). She finished 20-of-30 from the free-throw line (66.7 percent).
Sabatka collected 212 points for the Blue Devils. She finished 78-of-201 from the floor (38.8 percent) and 29-of-88 from 3-point distance (33.0 percent). She led the team at the free-throw line by making 43 of her 54 attempts (79.6 percent).
Leget generated 142 points for Plattsmouth. She went 52-of-180 from the field (28.9 percent) and 30-of-101 from 3-point distance (29.7 percent). She finished 28-of-54 from the foul line (51.9 percent).
Taylor Caba (104 points) was the fourth player to reach the century mark. She went 46-of-170 from the field (27.1 percent) and 11-of-21 from the free-throw line (52.4 percent).
Schroeder (71), Harvey (49), Miller (43), Rathman (32), Lyndsey Caba (26), Meisinger (18), Hellbusch (6), Henne (3), Knust (2) and Frodermann (2) added points for Plattsmouth this year.
The Blue Devils dished out 184 assists during the season and averaged 8.4 per game. Sabatka led PHS with 59 assists and Leget collected 35 assists.
Chappell (19), Schroeder (17), Taylor Caba (16), Harvey (13), Lyndsey Caba (12), Rathman (9), Miller (2), Hellbusch (1) and Henne (1) chipped in assists for the team.
Defense
Plattsmouth posted 284 steals during the campaign. Chappell led PHS with 65 steals and Sabatka (60), Leget (44) and Taylor Caba (30) all had more than two dozen steals.
Schroeder (23), Harvey (18), Rathman (18), Lyndsey Caba (15), Knust (4), Meisinger (3), Miller (2), Hellbusch (1) and Henne (1) pocketed steals for the squad.
The Blue Devils ended the year with 33 blocks. Sabatka (19), Miller (4), Chappell (3), Taylor Caba (3), Leget (2), Rathman (1) and Lyndsey Caba (1) collected blocks during the campaign.
PHS drew six charges on the defensive end. Leget and Sabatka each took three charges for the team.
Plattsmouth generated 242 pass deflections on the court. Sabatka (51), Chappell (38), Taylor Caba (37), Schroeder (35), Leget (31), Rathman (17), Lyndsey Caba (17), Harvey (5), Miller (5), Knust (2), Hellbusch (2) and Meisinger (2) made pass deflections for PHS.
Rebounding
Plattsmouth hauled in 484 rebounds during the year. The Blue Devils pocketed 172 offensive and 312 defensive boards.
Sabatka compiled 126 rebounds for the team (30 offensive, 96 defensive). Schroeder secured 83 rebounds (37 offensive, 46 defensive) and Taylor Caba grabbed 50 rebounds (12 offensive, 38 defensive).
Miller tallied 41 rebounds (22 offensive, 19 defensive), Rathman pocketed 40 boards (20 offensive, 20 defensive) and Leget produced 36 rebounds (16 offensive, 20 defensive).
Lyndsey Caba (34), Chappell (31), Harvey (23), Knust (7), Meisinger (5), Frodermann (3), Hellbusch (3) and Casey (2) collected rebounds for the Blue Devils.
