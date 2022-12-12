Plattsmouth girls win big over Schuyler

PLATTSMOUTH – After a disappointing loss to Blair the previous evening, the Plattsmouth girls basketball team turned things around on Saturday afternoon with a convincing win over Schuyler.

The final score of 54-16 was almost a complete reversal of the previous evening’s outcome when the Blue Devils lost to Blair, 54-15.

Saturday’s victory improved the Blue Devils’ record to 2-2.

“It was a nice win,” said head coach Rick Titus of the Schuyler game. “We’re getting better.”

The Blue Devils never trailed against the visiting Warriors, though it was close early on.

But, only for a brief moment.

Plattsmouth sophomore Averi Winters got things going with a three-point basket slightly more than a minute after the opening tip-off.

Schuyler’s Gabby Rodriguez hit a two-point jumper shortly later, but sophomore Jolie Dix responded with a two-point shot of her own.

The Warriors would come within one point following another basket, but then the Blue Devils took off.

Baskets by sophomore Kayla Briggs and Dix made it 9-4 with 2:25 remaining in the opening period.

Less than a minute later, junior Gertie Yoder was fouled while shooting a layup. The shot was good and so was the free throw.

Briggs made another basket, followed by a three-pointer by Winters to end the quarter with a 17-4 lead.

In the second period, the hot outside shooting continued for Plattsmouth.

Dix quickly hit a three, then junior Aimee Dasher had one of her own to make it 23-4.

The Blue Devils also played effective defense as the visitors could only score three points from the foul line in that entire period.

“Our players played good defense,” Titus said. “We were able to contest their shots.”

The score was 36-7 at the half.

It was more of the same in the third period.

When Winters hit a three at the 2:10 mark, the margin jumped to 45-8. Once again, Schuyler could only get points from the free-throw line.

By now, Plattsmouth substitutes were getting plenty of playing time and continued hitting baskets.

A late basket by freshman Samayri Wright made it 49-14 with sophomore Mila Wehrbein hitting a jumper right before the buzzer to make the final score 54-16.

“We had a size advantage,” Titus said, adding he was happy how the players showed patience in moving the ball around waiting for the best shots, as well as rebounding.

“It was a solid team effort,” Titus said.

Dix led the scoring with 13 points, followed by Winters with 11 and Dasher with eight.

Freshman Ashleigh Widick led the team in rebounds with nine of which seven were offensive rebounds. Junior Gertie Yoder had eight rebounds, including seven offensive ones.

The Blue Devils are again at home Friday at 6 p.m. against Falls City, followed by a 6 p.m. game against Glenwood (Iowa) High School at an event in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Schuyler 4 3 2 7 – 16

Plattsmouth 17 19 9 9 – 54