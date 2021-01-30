Plattsmouth girls win tournament game

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls produced plenty of smiles Thursday night with a sunny performance in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Blue Devils defeated sixth-seeded Ralston 42-27 in the fifth-place game of the TBC Tournament. Plattsmouth used a strong second half to extinguish Ralston’s hopes of a victory. PHS outscored the Rams 27-16 in the final 16 minutes to win.
Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said he was proud of the way the Blue Devils competed on their home court. The squad evened the season series with Ralston and surpassed the 40-point mark for the second time this year.
“It was a great team win,” Titus said. “The girls played really well the whole game.”
PHS senior Kennedy Miller played a key role in the game with her work in the paint. She finished the night with 21 points and found a large amount of success after halftime. She sliced through spots in Ralston’s defense for driving layups and close-range looks.
“Kennedy did a nice job for us tonight,” Titus said. “The girls did a great job of making good passes to her when she was open. That helped us a lot.”
Plattsmouth gained early momentum by going up 6-2 after one quarter. The team maintained its scoring consistency with several baskets in the second quarter. Those efforts helped PHS build a 15-11 lead at halftime.
Ralston went ahead 17-15 early in the third quarter, but Plattsmouth took control after that. Jessica Meisinger swished a pair of free throws to knot the score at 17-17, and Aimee Dasher sank a 3-pointer to help PHS retake the lead. A bank shot from Rylee Hellbusch, three free throws from Miller and a 3-pointer by Amelia Field boosted the gap to 28-18.
Miller took a drive from the top of the lane to the hoop for a 34-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, and she copied the feat on the next trip to create a 15-point edge. Baskets from Josie Knust, Miller and Meisinger pushed Plattsmouth to the 42-point mark.
Field scored six points for the Blue Devils and Meisinger and Knust each had four points. Dasher generated three points and Hellbusch and Krista Hardy each scored two points.
Ralston 2 9 7 9 – 27
Plattsmouth 6 9 15 12 – 42
Plattsmouth (42)
Dasher 3, Meisinger 4, Knust 4, Miller 21, Hellbusch 2, Field 6, Hardy 2.