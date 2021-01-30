Plattsmouth girls win tournament game

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls produced plenty of smiles Thursday night with a sunny performance in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils defeated sixth-seeded Ralston 42-27 in the fifth-place game of the TBC Tournament. Plattsmouth used a strong second half to extinguish Ralston’s hopes of a victory. PHS outscored the Rams 27-16 in the final 16 minutes to win.

Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said he was proud of the way the Blue Devils competed on their home court. The squad evened the season series with Ralston and surpassed the 40-point mark for the second time this year.

“It was a great team win,” Titus said. “The girls played really well the whole game.”

PHS senior Kennedy Miller played a key role in the game with her work in the paint. She finished the night with 21 points and found a large amount of success after halftime. She sliced through spots in Ralston’s defense for driving layups and close-range looks.

“Kennedy did a nice job for us tonight,” Titus said. “The girls did a great job of making good passes to her when she was open. That helped us a lot.”