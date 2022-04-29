Plattsmouth golfers card rounds at Crete Invite

CRETE – Plattsmouth golfers generated tournament scores Friday during a trip to College Heights Country Club in Crete.

The Blue Devils competed alongside athletes from multiple schools at the Crete Invite. Plattsmouth placed eighth in team standings with a total of 406. Nate Kramer, Kye Stone, Eli Michel, Isaac Timm and Brock Endorf compiled rounds for Plattsmouth.

Kramer guided the Blue Devils with a score of 90. He fired a 45 on the front nine and copied the feat on the back nine.

York dominated the tournament with a team score of 309. Ryan Seevers (73), Emmanuel Jensen (75) and Marley Jensen (78) finished in the top three spots. Teammates Elijah Jensen (83) and Joel Jensen (85) helped the Dukes win the title.

Plattsmouth will continue its season Monday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will travel to Platteview Country Club for the 8 a.m. tournament.

Team Results

York 309, Lincoln Pius X JV 335, Crete 339, Seward 342, Waverly 358, Centennial 373, Crete JV 391, Fairbury 400, Plattsmouth 406, Nebraska City 426

Top Ten Results

1) Ryan Seevers (YRK) 34-39 73, 2) Emmanuel Jensen (YRK) 38-37 75, 3) Marley Jensen 38-40 78, 4) Tyler Morris (LPX) 38-40 78, 5) Bryce Piskorski (SEW) 41-39 80, 6) Brock Heusinkvelt (CRT) 43-38 81, 7) Sean Rethmeier (CRT) 39-43 82, 8) Dane Conner (SEW) 42-40 82, 9) Elijah Jensen (YRK) 41-42 83, 10) Brett Daberkow (LPX) 44-40 84.

Plattsmouth Results

Nate Kramer 45-45 90, Kye Stone 47-48 95, Eli Michel 51-52 103, Isaac Timm 62-56 118, Brock Endorf 59-60 119. Team score 406.

