Plattsmouth golfers compete in home tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Bay Hills Golf Club was filled with smiling high school athletes Thursday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

Golfers from Auburn, Bellevue East, Bennington, Blair, Gretna, Nebraska City, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, Platteview, Plattsmouth, South Sioux City, Syracuse, Wahoo and Waverly came to Buccaneer Bay for the 18-hole tournament. Athletes enjoyed a crisp start to the event with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Plattsmouth finished seventh in team standings with a total of 448. Jayden Hamilton led the Blue Devils with a medal-winning round of 99. She earned 15th place by firing a 48 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.

Julianna Hamilton (105), Raquel Meneses (121), Miyako Katori (123) and Ava Morehead (138) added varsity scores for Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils finished ahead of Auburn by 11 strokes for seventh place.

Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton and Meneses all made progress on their scores from last year’s Plattsmouth Invite. Jayden Hamilton lowered her total by 12 strokes, Julianna Hamilton made a seven-stroke improvement and Meneses cut one stroke from her 2021 score.

Omaha Duchesne dominated the team race with a winning score of 351. The Cardinals finished 35 strokes ahead of runner-up Bennington. Whitney Dahir earned medalist honors with a round of 82. Teammates Isabelle Gutschewski (87), Ella Wright (91), June Mullen (91) and Kate Kelley (92) finished in the top ten.

Team Results

Omaha Duchesne 351, Bennington 386, Gretna 390, Blair 417, Nebraska City 429, Waverly 441, Plattsmouth 448, Auburn 459, Omaha Gross 487, Platteview 504, South Sioux City 518, Wahoo 532, Bellevue East 611, Omaha Roncalli, Syracuse no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Whitney Dahir (ODH) 37-45 82, 2) Mallory Stirek (BLA) 42-44 86, 3) Isabelle Gutschewski (ODH) 45-42 87, 4) Tia Phaisan (WAV) 47-41 88, 5) Kennedy Anderson (BEN) 43-45 88, 6) Ella Wright (ODH) 44-47 91, 7) June Mullen (ODH) 41-50 91, 8) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 44-48 92, 9) Kate Kelley (ODH) 42-50 92, 10) Grace McNeely (NCY) 46-49 95, 11) Kenna Mikos (GRT) 50-46 96, 12) Payton Morgan (BEN) 48-48 96, 13) Kat Johnson (GRT) 47-49 96, 14) Gabbie Ritterbush (GRT) 48-51 99, 15) Jayden Hamilton (PLT) 48-51 99

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Jayden Hamilton 48-51 99, Julianna Hamilton 54-51 105, Raquel Meneses 58-63 121, Miyako Katori 61-62 123, Ava Morehead 61-77 138. Team score 448.

Wahoo Quad

Plattsmouth traveled to Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo on Wednesday for a quadrangular. The Blue Devils competed against Elkhorn North, Blair and Wahoo during the afternoon.

Plattsmouth collected third place with a team score of 241. Elkhorn North won the title with a 176, Blair placed second with a 238 and Wahoo was fourth with a 258. Individual results from the quadrangular were not available.