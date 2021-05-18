Plattsmouth golfers finish season at district tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth golfers wrote numbers on their final scorecards of the season Monday during the District B-1 Tournament.

The Blue Devils traveled to Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City for action in the morning and afternoon. Plattsmouth tied for eighth place on the leaderboard with a team score of 383.

Plattsmouth seniors Levi Flaherty and Zach Shukis guided the group with their efforts. Flaherty registered a round of 86 and Shukis carded a 98. They led the Blue Devils at many of the squad’s meets throughout the season.

Jude Wehrbein (98), Kye Stone (101) and Jack Alexander (124) added rounds for the Blue Devils. All three golfers improved their scores from the front nine to the back nine at Table Creek.

The top three teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Omaha Skutt (321), Elkhorn (325) and Omaha Gross (346) collected team berths. Omaha Gross edged Nebraska City by one stroke for the final state spot.

The top ten players also earned individual state tickets. Elkhorn senior Benjamin Hastreiter captured medalist honors with a 72. He defeated Elkhorn North sophomore Harrison Weddell by two strokes for the individual title.

Team Results