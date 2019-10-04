PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers competed against a host of conference opponents on their home course Thursday during 18 holes of league action.
The Blue Devils hosted the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at Bay Hills Golf Club. Plattsmouth squared off with athletes from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly at the annual invite.
Jackets and gloves were common pieces of clothing for both athletes and fans during the morning portion of the tournament. The temperature was 45 degrees when golfers began their rounds at 9 a.m. Half of the athletes started their rounds on hole one and the other half began on hole ten of the course.
Plattsmouth finished seventh in team standings with a score of 500. PHS senior Riley Sedlak capped her four years of EMC golf with a team-best total of 109. Classmate Emily Martin posted a personal-best mark of 118, and Jayden Hamilton (133) and Eryn Henne (140) rounded out Plattsmouth’s total.
Bennington edged Elkhorn for the league title in a close race. The Badgers ended the day with a 403 and Elkhorn fired a 406. Nebraska City finished third with a 423.
Elkhorn’s Emily Karmazin dominated the field with a championship score of 77. She carded a 36 on her front nine and a 41 on her back nine. Bennington’s Claire Thompson placed second with an 88, and Nebraska City teammates Sydney Blum and Brynn Bohlen tied for third place with scores of 95.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Monday in the District B-1 Meet at River Wilds in Blair. Bennington, Blair, Nebraska City, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview and Plattsmouth will compete in the tournament.
Team Results
Bennington 403, Elkhorn 406, Nebraska City 423, Blair 432, Norris 441, Waverly 445, Plattsmouth 500
Top 10 Results
1) Emily Karmazin (ELK) 36-41 77, 2) Claire Thompson (BEN) 47-41 88, T3) Sydney Blum (NCY) 46-49 95, T3) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 49-46 95, 5) Rachel Parks (BLA) 50-50 100, T6) Jaidyn Hall (WAV) 48-56 104, T6) Abby LaSure (BEN) 52-52 104, T6) Courtney Mertens (BEN) 50-54 104, 9) Carrie Driskell (NOR) 52-53 105, 10) Madi VanWyngarden (ELK) 54-51 105
Plattsmouth Results
Riley Sedlak 53-56 109, Emily Martin 64-54 118, Jayden Hamilton 68-65 133, Eryn Henne 72-68 140. Team score 500.