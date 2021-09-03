Plattsmouth golfers register rounds at two events

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes took positive swings with their clubs this week during two events on local golf courses.

The Blue Devils competed in one tournament and one dual in a three-day stretch. The team traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln on Tuesday morning for the Waverly Invite. They hosted Bennington on Thursday afternoon for a dual at Bay Hills Golf Club.

Waverly Invite

Plattsmouth competed against a large number of schools at the Waverly tournament. PHS placed 11th in team standings with a 511.

Julianna Hamilton led Plattsmouth with a round of 117. Taylor Hardesty (121), Jayden Hamilton (124), Raquel Meneses (149) and Olivia Binz (158) added scores for the Blue Devils.

Elkhorn North ran away from the rest of the field in the team race with a 341. Lincoln Lutheran (386) and Waverly (400) captured second and third place.

Elkhorn North’s Emily Karmazin and Julia Karmazin collected the top two individual spots. The sisters finished with rounds of 75 and 78. Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian and Rachael Volin of Lincoln Lutheran were right behind them with rounds of 82.