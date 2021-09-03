Plattsmouth golfers register rounds at two events

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes took positive swings with their clubs this week during two events on local golf courses.
The Blue Devils competed in one tournament and one dual in a three-day stretch. The team traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln on Tuesday morning for the Waverly Invite. They hosted Bennington on Thursday afternoon for a dual at Bay Hills Golf Club.
Waverly Invite
Plattsmouth competed against a large number of schools at the Waverly tournament. PHS placed 11th in team standings with a 511.
Julianna Hamilton led Plattsmouth with a round of 117. Taylor Hardesty (121), Jayden Hamilton (124), Raquel Meneses (149) and Olivia Binz (158) added scores for the Blue Devils.
Elkhorn North ran away from the rest of the field in the team race with a 341. Lincoln Lutheran (386) and Waverly (400) captured second and third place.
Elkhorn North’s Emily Karmazin and Julia Karmazin collected the top two individual spots. The sisters finished with rounds of 75 and 78. Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian and Rachael Volin of Lincoln Lutheran were right behind them with rounds of 82.
Team Results
Elkhorn North 341, Lincoln Lutheran 386, Waverly 400, Bennington 402, Lincoln Christian 403, Ashland-Greenwood 422, Nebraska City 425, Waverly JV 454, Omaha Concordia 469, Platteview 480, Plattsmouth 511, Omaha Gross 564
Plattsmouth Results
Jayden Hamilton 63-61 124, Taylor Hardesty 63-58 121, Julianna Hamilton 54-63 117, Raquel Meneses 81-68 149, Olivia Binz 78-80 158.
Bennington Dual
Plattsmouth turned in sunny results during an overcast day at Bay Hills. The Blue Devils defeated Bennington 227-230 in the varsity dual.
Athletes from both schools dodged raindrops for much of the afternoon. They overcame the soggy distraction to post many of their top scores of the young season.
Hardesty highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a first-place round of 50. She earned medalist honors with an effort that included many accurate iron shots and putts. Meneses generated a score of 58 and Julianna Hamilton collected a 59. Jayden Hamilton (60) and Nataliya Roby (69) added varsity totals for Plattsmouth.
Five Blue Devils competed in the junior varsity event. Kaylee Odum (63), Symone Reid (64), Binz (66), Sarah Bunnell (70) and Skyla Miller (71) registered rounds on the course.