Plattsmouth grad earns All-America status in national race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Madison Nelson put her name on the national running map last spring by becoming an All-American in the half-marathon.

She finished her cross country season for Bellevue University on Friday with the same type of illustrious result.

The Plattsmouth graduate earned All-America status at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championships. Nelson captured 31st place in the five-kilometer race, which happened at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. The top 40 women in the 326-person event were named All-Americans.

Bellevue head coach Craig Christians said he was impressed with Nelson’s composure throughout the national event. Runners had to return to the starting line after the first 50 meters because one of the athletes fell to the ground. Instead of becoming rattled by the unexpected restart, Nelson focused her attention on the course once the race resumed.

“Once again, Madison ran an absolutely flawless race,” Christians said. “I was concerned about her getting trapped in the pack because she is not typically a fast starter. I think the false start was a blessing because she got a better feel for the kind of fast start it would be.

“I was a little surprised to see her so close to the front in the early going, but I never question what she’s doing. She’s an extremely intelligent and emotionally-controlled runner.”

Nelson completed the first 2,000 meters of the race in 6:22.20, and she moved into the top 40 spots of the field midway through the contest. She approached the 4,000-meter checkpoint with a time of 14:26.80, which allowed her to get into position for a fast finish.

Nelson passed several runners in the final stretch to capture 31st place in 18:01.70. She set a personal-best mark by 25 seconds. She was the only runner from a Nebraska school to become an All-American at the meet.

Lina May of William Carey University won the NAIA national title in 16:50.90. Addy Wiley of Huntington University finished second in 16:58.90, and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College was third in 17:25.60. Andrea De La Rosa of Bethel University in Tennessee was the 40th runner to earn All-America status in 18:12.00.

Becoming an All-American capped a successful cross country season for Nelson. She won the North Star Athletic Association individual title in early November in North Dakota. She finished the league race in 18:27.00 at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson. The sophomore earned her second straight league crown.

Conference coaches selected Nelson for the NSAA Runner of the Year Award. She earned the league’s Runner of the Week Award six times and was named to the All-NSAA first team.

Christians said he felt Nelson’s season was even more remarkable because she overcame pain from a foot injury throughout the year. He said that made her All-America achievement a special one for the school.

“This season has not been the easiest one for her, so I’m so happy about the way it turned out for her,” Christians said. “She’s going to go in and have some surgery on her foot, and hopefully that alleviates some issues she’s had. Despite that, she continued to perform at an exceptional level all season, which speaks volumes about the athlete she is.”