PERU – A Plattsmouth native will be inducted into the Peru State College Athletic Hall of Fame later this year for his efforts both on and off campus.
School officials have announced that they will recognize Al Urwin at a pair of ceremonies in October. Urwin will be inducted into both the meritorious service and student-athlete categories of the PSC Athletic Hall of Fame.
A reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Peru State Student Center. A second ceremony will be held at halftime of Peru State’s 11 a.m. football game Oct. 26.
Urwin played football at Plattsmouth High School in the late 1970s and graduated from Peru State in 1982. He earned a degree in industrial management and business administration and was on the PSC football team for four years. He served as a co-captain his junior and senior seasons and was a starting guard on the offensive line.
Urwin worked for several major transportation companies after earning his diploma from Peru State. He began his career at American Parts Systems and Ryder Systems, and he then started working as an account executive with Werner Enterprises in Omaha. He was promoted to regional marketing manager for national accounts and worked in that capacity for three years.
The La Vista resident accepted a job with Swift Transportation Inc. in 2006. He is currently the company’s vice president of national accounts.
Urwin is a member of the Peru State Foundation Board of Directors. He has also been a member of the Omaha Alumni Board and the National Alumni Association Board.
Urwin will be one of five people who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Other inductees include Plattsmouth head softball coach Tabitha Keating, former Plattsmouth High School football coach Norris Hale, Omaha resident Scott Gerdes and Syracuse resident William Witty.