Plattsmouth grad wins national shot put title

Dill began her 2021 season on a winning note by finishing first in the shot put and hammer throw at the Pratt Community College Beaver Classic. Adversity then entered the picture when she broke her foot during the second meet of the spring. She used her knowledge and experience to overcome the setback in the shot put circle.

“This past year has been crazy,” Dill said. “I finally just felt more comfortable with my training, and it all started to connect, even with breaking my foot early in the season. I trusted the process, the good and the bad.”

Dill made a major statement in early May with a pair of titles at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. She pocketed gold medals in the shot put (42-8 3/4) and hammer throw (145-2) and earned third place in the discus (125-5).

Dill took that momentum with her into the national meet. She uncorked a throw of 45-0 1/4 on her first attempt and launched a winning distance of 47-1 3/4 on her next try. She added distances of 43-10 and 44-6 3/4 on her final two attempts.

Doane University sophomore Allison Skala finished second at the meet with a throw of 46-6 1/4. Kasey Keith of Mount Vernon Nazarene (45-10) and Jordyn Anderson of Concordia University (45-9 1/4) placed third and fourth in the 23-person event.