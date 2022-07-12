Plattsmouth graduate selected for Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN – A Plattsmouth graduate learned Monday that he will be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame for his work on the field.

PHS Class of 1977 member Ric Lindquist was selected to be one of eight people in this year’s class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The state chapters of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame co-sponsor the program, which honors people from all colleges and universities in Nebraska.

Lindquist graduated from Plattsmouth as co-valedictorian in 1977. In addition to being an All-State defensive back in football for the Blue Devils, he also excelled in many other activities.

Lindquist served as president of Student Council, was a first-chair trumpet player in the high school band and was a member of National Honor Society. He was an All-State basketball player and qualified for four events at the state track and field meet. He placed second in the 180-yard low hurdles at the 1977 state meet.

Lindquist enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and became a three-year starter at cornerback for the Huskers. He picked off three passes in a 1979 game against Kansas State and finished his career with nine interceptions.

Lindquist made nearly 100 tackles during his time in Lincoln and was an All-Big 8 cornerback in his senior season. He was a first-team Academic All-American in 1981 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Lindquist earned a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1985. He currently owns a law firm that specializes in representing the mortgage banking and servicing industry. He handles foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction and real estate items across eastern Nebraska. He is a member of the Omaha Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association and American Bar Association.

Five former University of Nebraska-Lincoln football players will join Lindquist in the Hall of Fame class. Ron McDole was an offensive tackle from 1958-60, Lee Kunz was a linebacker from 1976-78, Bruce Pickens was a cornerback from 1988-90, Toniu Fonoti was an offensive guard from 1999-2001 and Prince Amukamara was a cornerback from 2007-10.

Two representatives of other state programs will also be inducted. Darrell Morris was head coach at the University of Nebraska-Kearney from 2000-14. He went 101-63 and helped UNK win four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.

Ross Wurdeman was a tight end at Concordia University from 1998-2001. He caught 168 passes for 2,458 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career. He was a two-time NAIA All-American for the school.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln. They will be recognized during a Sept. 10 home football game between Nebraska and Georgia Southern.