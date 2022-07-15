Plattsmouth hosts fun-filled football jamboree at school

PLATTSMOUTH – Strength training, smiles and a large selection of hamburgers were on the menu for football players from four area schools in Plattsmouth on Thursday.

Plattsmouth hosted the inaugural PHS Football Jamboree at Blue Devil Stadium during the day. Athletes from Plattsmouth, Platteview, Syracuse and Glenwood spent time with high school and college coaches at an event that emphasized both fun and fellowship.

Plattsmouth head football coach Curtis Larsen said he was pleased with how the jamboree turned out. Plattsmouth staff members spent weeks working to arrange the event with multiple people. Midland University football coaches came to the clinic to conduct drills, and athletic trainers from Witte Physical Therapy were on hand to monitor athletes. Local administrators and secretaries also took care of paperwork and scheduling items.

“It took some time to kind of put together, but most of our time was spent communicating with other teams and trying to get as many as we could for it being the first year,” Larsen said. “We would certainly like to see it grow! We’ve had some experience playing in a jamboree in Columbus, so I kind of took some of their ideas and ran with our own.

“There was a lot of coordination with athletic trainers from Witte, Plattsmouth administrators and secretaries, coaches of the other teams and Midland University. It felt like it went smooth with so many moving parts.”

Midland coaches spent the first hour instructing players in a series of offensive and defensive drills. Teams then spent time scrimmaging each other in a round-robin format. Players wore practice jerseys with shoulder pads and helmets as they competed against each other.

The final part of the jamboree consisted of a game called “King of the Hill.” Each school was able to run three plays from the 10-yard line against another school’s defense. If the offense reached the end zone for a touchdown it won the game, and if the defense held firm then that team remained on the field for the next round.

Larsen said that balance of instruction and enjoyment produced many positive reactions from everyone at the jamboree.

“There was just as much fun as there was learning going on,” Larsen said. “When it came to competition, we had teams chanting and hollering, and it was just a great time being able to have kids enjoying themselves out there.”

Students then enjoyed a cookout meal with hamburgers at the end of the event. Plattsmouth administrators prepared the meal near Blue Devil Stadium on the back side of Plattsmouth Fitness Center.

Nebraska high schools are eligible to sponsor camps and clinics for fall sports through July 31. The first official day of practice for all fall sports will be Aug. 8. The first high school football games will take place Aug. 25 and 26.