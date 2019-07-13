WAVERLY – The Plattsmouth Juniors ensured they would remain in the winner’s bracket of their district baseball tournament Saturday with a victory over Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The Blue Devils stopped the Knights 8-1 in the second round of the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth shut down an Elkhorn Mount Michael offense that had been productive Friday against Wahoo. The Knights had doubled up Wahoo 12-6 in their first-round game. Plattsmouth had a first-round bye.
Top-seeded Plattsmouth and fifth-seeded Elkhorn Mount Michael traded solo runs in the first two innings. The Blue Devils sped away after that. They scored twice in the third inning and once in the fourth. The team put the game out of Elkhorn Mount Michael’s reach with four runs in the fifth.
Connor Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s attack with three hits. Aaronn Aho had two hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, and William Robert, Ethan Coleman and Evan Miller drove in one run apiece. Max Waters contributed a pair of walks in the game.
Adam Eggert, Sam Campin and Clyde Hinton combined on the pitching victory. They limited Elkhorn Mount Michael to three hits.
Ryan McMahon drove in Elkhorn Mount Michael’s lone run in the second inning. Colin Christo produced two of the team’s three hits.
Plattsmouth will resume tournament action at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawson Park in Waverly. The team will face either second-seeded Ashland or sixth-seeded Waverly. The tournament will continue Monday and Tuesday with games in both the winner’s and elimination brackets. The title game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 010 000 0 – 1 3 4
Plattsmouth 102 140 x – 8 8 2