Plattsmouth Juniors compete in league tournament games

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Juniors captured fourth place in the league baseball tournament this week after games with Lincoln Christian and Syracuse.

The Blue Devils competed in the final two games of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion Tournament. The team played Lincoln Christian in the Northern Division championship game on Thursday night. Plattsmouth then traveled to Louisville on Saturday afternoon for the third-place matchup with Syracuse.

Lincoln Christian 9, Plattsmouth 2

Lincoln Christian took advantage of early offense at Blue Devil Park. The team scored twice in the first inning and increased the gap to 6-0 in the third. Plattsmouth scored once in the third inning, but Lincoln Christian tacked on solo runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.

Max Emanuel led Lincoln Christian with two hits and four runs batted in. Jake Watson had two hits, two walks and two RBI and Luke Reiling added two hits.

Watson kept Plattsmouth’s offense in check during his six innings on the mound. He struck out ten Blue Devils and surrendered three hits.

Lincoln Christian 231 111 – 9 8 0

Plattsmouth 001 001 – 2 3 4

Syracuse 4, Plattsmouth 3

Saturday afternoon’s game between Plattsmouth and Syracuse remained close for all seven innings. The teams battled for third place in the tournament at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.

Syracuse scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 2-1, but Plattsmouth countered in the sixth and seventh innings. The Blue Devils tied the game in the sixth and went ahead 3-2 in the seventh. Dylan Eby and Gage Olsen each had RBI at-bats for the squad.

Syracuse came away with the victory in the seventh. The team scored twice in the inning to win in walk-off fashion.

Olsen led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and Ethan Walker added one hit. Wesley Vick drew a pair of walks and Gabe Villamonte and Henry Loontjer each walked once for the team.

Olsen helped the Blue Devils with his performance on the mound. He worked 6 2/3 innings and yielded five hits with 11 strikeouts.

Plattsmouth 001 001 1 – 3 4 5

Syracuse 000 200 2 – 4 5 1

