Plattsmouth Juniors earn spot in state baseball tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes were able to wear state-level smiles Tuesday night after securing a district baseball title.

The Blue Devils defeated Springfield 11-9 in eight innings in the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament. Parker Aughenbaugh blasted a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to help Plattsmouth win the championship. The team qualified for state with the victory.

Springfield needed to win twice on Tuesday night in order to pocket the district title in the double-elimination tournament. The Trojans took several steps toward their goal in the first four innings. The team scored twice in the third inning and went up 5-1 after four complete.

Plattsmouth used its powerful offense to chip away at the deficit. The Blue Devils scored three times in the fifth inning and once in the sixth to get within 7-5. The team then surged ahead with a four-run outburst in the seventh.

Springfield forced extra innings by tying things at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh. Plattsmouth regrouped with two runs in the top of the eighth. Relief pitcher Dylan Eby then stopped the Trojans from making a comeback in their final at-bats.

Gage Olsen helped Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits in the game. Gabe Villamonte and Aughenbaugh each drove in two runs for the Blue Devils. Olsen pitched the first four innings and Eby tossed the final four frames.

Plattsmouth (19-5) will play Area C5 Tournament champion Wayne (23-0) in the first round of the Class B State Tournament. State tournament organizers used a random draw of district champions to determine the state pairings. Area 2 was matched up with Area 5 prior to the results of Tuesday night’s district title games.

The first-round game will feature one of the state’s best defenses against one of the state’s best offenses. Crofton and Wakefield have been the only two teams to score four runs against Wayne this season. Plattsmouth has generated ten or more runs in 11 games during the summer.

Plattsmouth and Wakefield will play at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The winner will face either Sutton or Alliance in the second round at 4 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Christian, Hickman, Wahoo and Broken Bow will also be in the tournament.

Admission will be $7 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.

Plattsmouth 100 031 42 – 11 15 2

Springfield 002 311 20 – 9 14 7