Plattsmouth Juniors play in first round of districts

NEBRASKA CITY – Hickman used a consistent hitting attack to collect a district victory over the Plattsmouth Juniors on Friday afternoon.

The Titans took advantage of multiple scoring chances during a 12-1 triumph. The teams played in the first round of the Area B1 Junior Legion Tournament. All district games are being held at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City.

Fourth-seeded Hickman jumped on top of fifth-seeded Plattsmouth in the first inning. John Hood drew a one-out walk, stole second base and came home on Brady Butler’s RBI single. Butler later scored after a single, error and wild pitch.

The Titans increased the gap to 5-0 in the next frame. Landon Cose was struck by a pitch and Logan Michel drew a walk to start the inning. Cose advanced around the bases on a steal, wild pitch and passed ball, and Michel stole second, moved to third on a bunt and scored on another bunt by Blake Macklin. Caden Steele later scored from third on a fielder’s choice.

Plattsmouth nearly scored in the top of the third, but Hickman made an accurate throw to get a runner out at home. Hickman capitalized on that defensive momentum with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the inning. The team sent 11 batters to the plate and had five hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch.