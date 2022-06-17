Plattsmouth Juniors race past Tecumseh at home park

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth turned its home game with Tecumseh into a winning experience Thursday night.

The Blue Devils stopped Tecumseh 9-1 in a Junior Legion conference matchup. Plattsmouth scored in every frame of the five-inning game and finished the evening with seven hits at Blue Devil Park.

Plattsmouth jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and doubled the gap in the third. Ethan Walker and Gabe Villamonte both reached base on infield singles, which set up an opportunity for Eli Horner with two outs. Horner slammed a two-run shot to center field. He came home after Tecumseh made a throwing error on his steal attempt.

Plattsmouth expanded the gap to 7-0 in the fourth. Henry Loontjer began the scoring sequence by drawing a one-out walk. He raced home when Gage Olsen knocked a two-out triple down the line in right field.

Tecumseh pushed across a solo run in the top of the fifth, but Plattsmouth ensured there would be a mercy-rule scenario in the bottom of the frame. Horner was struck by a pitch with one out and T.J. Fitzpatrick reached on a fielder’s choice that included a Tecumseh throwing error. Tyler Demboski ended the game with a two-run single that avoided the shortstop’s glove.

Villamonte gave the Blue Devils two hits and one run batted in during the victory. Horner and Demboski each drove in two runs and Olsen added his RBI triple. Olsen also ended Tecumseh’s fifth inning with a leaping catch of a line drive.

Fitzpatrick threw all five innings for Plattsmouth. He struck out three Tecumseh batters and scattered four hits.

Tecumseh 000 01 – 1 4 4

Plattsmouth 213 12 – 9 7 2

