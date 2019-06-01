PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Juniors overcame several big deficits Friday night to take down Ashland in dramatic fashion.
Sam Campin drove in Caden Hinton with the winning run in the team’s 11-10 triumph. Plattsmouth trailed 9-5 in the top of the third and was behind 10-7 entering the bottom of the fifth. The Blue Devils sent the game to extra innings in the fifth and won it in the sixth.
Ashland capitalized on several bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to score six runs in the top of the third. Plattsmouth chipped away at the four-run deficit in the fourth. Campin and Max Waters led off the frame with consecutive walks, and William Robert and Ethan Coleman followed them with RBI hits.
Plattsmouth tied the game at 10-10 in the fifth inning. Campin and Waters led off the frame with a single and walk, and both Blue Devils moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Campin came home on a sacrifice fly by Robert, and Waters scored on Coleman’s RBI shot to center field. Evan Miller then drove in Coleman from second base with a RBI single.
Plattsmouth held the Bluejays scoreless in the top of the sixth to set up a game-winning opportunity. Hinton led off the frame with a walk and moved to third on a steal and wild pitch. Campin then lofted a fly ball to left field in the next at-bat. Hinton tagged up on the catch and beat the throw home.
Robert helped the team with two hits and three runs batted in. Miller drove in three runs and Coleman had one single and one double. Campin added one single, one walk and one sacrifice fly.
Ashland 306 010 – 10 6 1
Plattsmouth 230 231 – 11 11 1