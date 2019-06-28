NEHAWKA – The Plattsmouth Juniors created a large amount of thunder and lightning in their scoring weather pattern Thursday against Springfield.
The Blue Devils posted the game’s final six runs in their 8-5 victory over the Trojans. Fifth-seeded Plattsmouth trailed 5-2 entering the fifth inning but took command after that. The team used a combination of hits, walks and errors to storm ahead on the scoreboard.
The squads squared off in the Northern Division of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The consolation-bracket matchup took place at Nehawka Ball Diamond.
Top-seeded Springfield erased an early 2-1 deficit with two runs in both the third and fourth innings. Nick DeMonte crushed a RBI double and Cody Metzger posted a RBI groundout in the third. DeMonte then struck again in the next inning. Colton Johnson and Dylan Roesler both scored when DeMonte smacked a two-out double to left field.
Plattsmouth started its comeback in the top of the fifth. Adam Eggert knocked a leadoff single to right field and scored on Colton Rankin’s RBI double to center. Rankin then touched home plate when Ethan Coleman drilled a RBI single to center.
The game remained 5-4 when Plattsmouth came up to bat in the sixth. Aaronn Aho led the scoring surge with a one-out double to the fence in right-center. Sam Campin and Eggert followed him with singles, and Connor Pohlmeier produced a double to center.
Plattsmouth loaded the bases after Rankin was intentionally walked and Coleman reached on an infield error. Evan Miller made it 8-5 after he was struck by a pitch.
The Blue Devils secured the victory in the bottom of the sixth. DeMonte collected his third double of the game with two outs, but Plattsmouth kept him stranded on second.
Rankin finished the evening with three hits, one walk and two runs batted in. Coleman generated three hits and two RBI and Eggert posted two hits and one walk. Campin, Aho and Pohlmeier all had hits for Plattsmouth and Miller had one RBI. Max Waters walked once and Quinton Denton had one sacrifice bunt.
Clyde Hinton tossed all six innings for Plattsmouth. He struck out six Trojans and scattered seven hits.
Plattsmouth will face third-seeded Nebraska City in the tournament’s fifth-place game on Saturday. The Blue Devils and Pioneers will play at 1:30 p.m. at Falls City. Nebraska City defeated Auburn 8-1 in the Southern Division side of the bracket Thursday night.
Plattsmouth 200 024 – 8 12 1
Springfield 102 200 – 5 7 1