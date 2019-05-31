FAIRBURY – Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed a winning trip to Fairbury Thursday night with a clean sweep in a Junior Legion doubleheader.
The Blue Devils won the baseball twinbill by scores of 11-2 and 4-0. The team improved to 4-1 and continued its early-season success at the plate. Plattsmouth has reached double-digit run totals in three of its first five games.
Plattsmouth 11, Fairbury 2
Plattsmouth dominated the opening game from the outset. The Blue Devils scored four times in the first inning and poured on five additional runs in the next frame. The team ended action early with two runs in the fifth.
Evan Miller drove in four runs and Ethan Coleman and Quinton Denton each had two RBI. Colton Rankin produced two hits and Rally Groteleuschen had one hit for the Blue Devils. Denton, Sam Campin and Caden Hinton all added two walks at the plate.
Clyde Hinton and Rankin combined on the pitching victory. Hinton registered two strikeouts in three innings and Rankin pocketed four strikeouts in two frames.
Plattsmouth 450 02 – 11 8 0
Fairbury 001 10 – 2 4 0
Plattsmouth 4, Fairbury 0
The Blue Devils relied on defense and pitching to secure the second game. Starting pitcher Josh Adkins struck out eight Fairbury batters in 5 2/3 innings of work. Caden Hinton picked up the save with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. They surrendered just two hits to the Jeffs.
William Robert guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits. Evan Miller had one hit and Clyde Hinton and Jonas Bradney each contributed three walks. Campin added a pair of walks for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume its season today with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Ashland. The team will journey to Lincoln Christian June 4 and Nebraska City June 6. Both road games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth 200 011 0 – 4 3 2
Fairbury 000 000 0 – 0 2 0