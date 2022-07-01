Plattsmouth Juniors win home game over Pioneers

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes made the most of their scoring opportunities Thursday night in a home victory over Fort Calhoun.

The Blue Devils doubled up the Pioneers 6-3 in a Junior Legion matchup. The teams played in hot and humid conditions in front of fans at Plattsmouth’s stadium.

Henry Loontjer gave Plattsmouth the early lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The team increased the gap to 3-0 in the third and continued to gain momentum in the fifth. Plattsmouth ended a Fort Calhoun scoring chance when Dylan Eby caught an attempted bunt and fired a throw to second base to double up a runner.

The Blue Devils expanded the gap to 5-0 in the bottom half of the frame. Gabe Villamonte delivered a single to center field with one out. He then scored when Fort Calhoun made a throwing error on Eby’s grounder. Parker Aughenbaugh drove in courtesy runner Wesley Vick with a chopper up the middle with two outs.

Fort Calhoun tried to get back in the game in the sixth. Alex Christensen, Declyn Otte and Jackson Conrad scored on a walk, two singles and several wild pitches.

The Blue Devils regained energy in their turn at the plate. Loontjer was struck by a pitch, stole second and moved to third base on a wild pitch. He scored after Fort Calhoun made a throwing error on Villamonte’s grounder.

Gage Olsen collected the save in the seventh for Plattsmouth. He struck out two of the three batters he faced and induced an infield flyout in the other at-bat.

Aughenbaugh helped Plattsmouth with two hits and one RBI. He also struck out one batter during his relief appearance in the sixth inning. Villamonte posted two hits and Loontjer had one home run and one hit-by-pitch.

Eby worked 5 2/3 innings as Plattsmouth’s starting pitcher. He scattered eight hits and registered eight strikeouts.

Plattsmouth improved to 13-5 on the season. The Blue Devils are scheduled to play Louisville/Weeping Water at Ash Grove Ball Complex today at 5:30 p.m. The team will finish the regular season at Waterloo-Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, before beginning district action. Plattsmouth will host the Area B-2 Junior Legion Tournament July 8-13.

Fort Calhoun 000 003 0 – 3 8 4

Plattsmouth 102 021 x – 6 8 0

