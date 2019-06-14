PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Juniors continued their winning ways this week with a pair of home victories over Millard and Syracuse.
Plattsmouth claimed Junior Legion baseball games at Blue Devil Park on Wednesday and Thursday. The team improved its season mark to 8-2.
Plattsmouth 7, Millard 0
The Blue Devils dominated Millard Wednesday night. The team scored seven times in the opening inning and shut down the Black Sox’s offense.
Millard 000 000 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 700 000 x – 7
Plattsmouth 5, Syracuse 2
Plattsmouth defeated the Rockets in a conference matchup Thursday night. The Blue Devils erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in both the third and fourth innings. Plattsmouth added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Max Waters kept Syracuse’s offense in check during 6 1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out four Rockets and limited the team to three hits. Waters also drove in two runs for the Blue Devils. Ethan Coleman added one RBI and Evan Miller drew a pair of walks.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume its season Monday against Omaha Concordia. The Blue Devils will host the game at 5:30 p.m. Plattsmouth will then travel to Louisville June 18 for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Louisville/Weeping Water.
Syracuse 001 000 1 – 2 3 3
Plattsmouth 002 210 x – 5 5 1