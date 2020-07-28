Plattsmouth Juniors win tournament games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – Plattsmouth baseball players followed their road atlas to a winning destination in several tournament games this past weekend.

The Blue Devils took part in a large Junior Legion tournament at Lawson Park in Waverly. Games in the 16-team event happened at Waverly and Ashland and included squads from across the state. Teams were split into four divisions for pool-play action and went to a double-elimination tournament format after that.

Plattsmouth 16, Springfield 8

Plattsmouth doubled up the Trojans in a pool-play game on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils scored each time they came to the plate and ended action via mercy rule.

Plattsmouth opened a 4-1 lead in the second inning and raced away from Springfield in the next two frames. The Blue Devils crossed the plate eight times in the third inning and tacked on four runs in the fourth.

Evan Miller helped Plattsmouth with four RBI and William Robert drove in three runs for the team. Drew Iverson added two hits for Plattsmouth.

Clayton Mayfield and T.J. Fitzpatrick each pitched in the game. Mayfield tossed four innings and registered three strikeouts. Fitzpatrick collected three strikeouts in his lone inning of work.