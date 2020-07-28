Plattsmouth Juniors win tournament games

WAVERLY – Plattsmouth baseball players followed their road atlas to a winning destination in several tournament games this past weekend.
The Blue Devils took part in a large Junior Legion tournament at Lawson Park in Waverly. Games in the 16-team event happened at Waverly and Ashland and included squads from across the state. Teams were split into four divisions for pool-play action and went to a double-elimination tournament format after that.
Plattsmouth 16, Springfield 8
Plattsmouth doubled up the Trojans in a pool-play game on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils scored each time they came to the plate and ended action via mercy rule.
Plattsmouth opened a 4-1 lead in the second inning and raced away from Springfield in the next two frames. The Blue Devils crossed the plate eight times in the third inning and tacked on four runs in the fourth.
Evan Miller helped Plattsmouth with four RBI and William Robert drove in three runs for the team. Drew Iverson added two hits for Plattsmouth.
Clayton Mayfield and T.J. Fitzpatrick each pitched in the game. Mayfield tossed four innings and registered three strikeouts. Fitzpatrick collected three strikeouts in his lone inning of work.
Springfield 010 43 – 8 9 3
Plattsmouth 318 4x – 16 10 4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 6, Plattsmouth 3
Elkhorn Mount Michael held off Plattsmouth’s rally attempt on Sunday morning. The team stormed ahead 4-0 in the third inning and increased the gap to 6-1 in the sixth. Plattsmouth scored twice in the bottom half of the sixth to create the final margin.
Sam Campin threw a complete game for Plattsmouth. He collected nine strikeouts during the day.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 031 002 0 – 6 10 1
Plattsmouth 001 002 0 – 3 5 1
Plattsmouth 10, Beatrice 0
The Blue Devils remained in the tournament with a shutout victory in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. Plattsmouth collected 11 hits against Beatrice and produced multiple scoring chances in the matchup.
Plattsmouth snapped a scoreless tie with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. The team created a large amount of breathing room in the seventh. The Blue Devils notched six runs in the stanza to earn the double-digit triumph.
Campin generated two hits and one RBI and Colton Rankin and Robert each had two hits. Fitzpatrick walked twice and had one RBI and Mayfield drove in one run.
Iverson kept Beatrice from gaining any scoring traction. He struck out five batters and surrendered just three hits in his complete game.
Plattsmouth 000 310 6 – 10 11 1
Beatrice 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Elkhorn Mount Michael 7, Plattsmouth 5
Plattsmouth attempted to pull off a major rally in Monday afternoon’s elimination game. Elkhorn Mount Michael entered the final inning up 7-1 but saw the Blue Devils score four times in the frame. The team prevented Plattsmouth from completing the comeback.
Elkhorn Mount Michael did all of its scoring damage in the third inning. The team used a combination of hits and walks to cross the plate seven times.
Charlie Janecek led Elkhorn Mount Michael’s offense with three hits and one walk in the game. Matt Janecek drove in two runs and Will Brewster walked three times.
Rankin guided Plattsmouth at the plate with a pair of hits. Max Waters and Robert each drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth finished its Junior Legion season 14-7. Elkhorn Mount Michael improved to 24-11.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 007 000 0 – 7 10 0
Plattsmouth 000 010 4 – 5 7 2
