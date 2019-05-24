PLATTSMOUTH – Runners from across the region will begin the 2019 edition of the Plattsmouth Cross Country Series next week at Rhylander Park.
The annual event will kick off with its first race on Wednesday, May 29. The five-kilometer race will begin at 7 p.m. at the south end of Rhylander Park. The park is located on the east side of Lincoln Avenue between 3rd and 11th Avenues on the eastern side of Plattsmouth.
There will be three races in the 2019 series. The second event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. The third race will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Registration for each of the events will begin one hour before the starting time of the race. Registration will take place at the Rhylander Park gazebo. There will be a $5 fee for each race.
Athletes will use the same 5K course that Plattsmouth High School cross country runners train on. Eighty percent of the three-loop course is on flat open-park grass. The remaining 20 percent is on a hilly dirt trail that is lined by trees.
Race organizer Todd Nott will present awards to the overall male and female winners of each 5K race. There will also be at least ten random awards given to participants each time.
Plattsmouth Cross Country Series races in previous years have included athletes from across the Midwest. Participants of all ages have taken part in the contests.
Runners who have additional questions may contact Nott at todd.nott@yahoo.com.