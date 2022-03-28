Plattsmouth marches past Pioneers in league match

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes turned their trip to Nebraska City into a winning soccer expedition Monday night.

The Blue Devils charted a course to a 1-0 victory in the Trailblazer Conference matchup. Plattsmouth broke a scoreless draw midway through the second half and kept Nebraska City away from the net after that.

Plattsmouth manufactured several scoring opportunities in the opening 40 minutes. The team fired six shots on goal and collected four corner kicks during the first half. Nebraska City turned away all four corners to keep the game tied.

The Pioneers nearly struck first on the scoreboard 10:45 before the break. Nebraska City found an opening on the far side of the field and launched a shot that missed the side of the net by less than one foot.

Plattsmouth freshman goalkeeper Julia Sweeney kept the match scoreless with her work at the 28:24 mark of the second half. Nebraska City took a shot from just outside the penalty box, but Sweeney dove to her left and knocked the ball away from harm’s reach. She was injured on the play but returned to action after approximately ten minutes.

Ireland Todd put Plattsmouth in a positive mood at the 22:19 mark. She found an unguarded spot near the 20-yard line and lasered a shot through the air. The ball sailed into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Plattsmouth’s defense kept the margin intact for the rest of the evening. Nebraska City was able to move the ball past Plattsmouth’s 20-yard line several times, but the Blue Devils kept the Pioneers from gaining quality looks at the net. PHS held Nebraska City to just five shots on goal in the match.

Sweeney finished the game with four saves and Raquel Meneses pocketed one save.

Plattsmouth will resume the season Tuesday night against Ralston. The Blue Devils will host the Rams at approximately 7:15 p.m. The junior varsity game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1

Nebraska City 0 0 – 0

Omaha Roncalli 8, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Roncalli traveled to Blue Devil Stadium on Friday night for a non-conference battle. The Crimson Pride scored four times in the first half and doubled the margin in the final stretch.

Morgan Mancuso guided Omaha Roncalli’s offense with three goals and one assist. Lauren Schwers pocketed three goals, Mia Stoffel had one goal and one assist and Zoey Rauterkus chipped in one goal. Libby Hubschman delivered two assists in the victory.

Moriah Dixson and Mary Schroll each saw time at the goalkeeping spot for Omaha Roncalli. They each made one save in the match.

Omaha Roncalli 4 4 – 8

Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0

