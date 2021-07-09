Plattsmouth native earns collegiate award at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. – Caleb Heim grew up in Plattsmouth wanting to make a positive difference in the world.
He was recently recognized for being able to accomplish that goal on the University of South Dakota campus.
Heim was named the winner of the 2021 University of South Dakota Student-Athlete Choice Award this summer. The award honors a USD staff member who makes a major contribution to the success of individuals and teams in the school’s athletic department. Heim is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Coyotes.
Allison Peplowski, a junior basketball player from Williamston, Mich., said many USD students selected Heim as a candidate for the award. Peplowski also serves on the USD Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped the Coyotes enjoy a standout season. South Dakota won the Summit League Tournament title for the second straight year and secured the program’s third NCAA Tournament berth.
“When choosing someone to nominate for this year’s award, our team quickly and unanimously thought of Caleb Heim,” Peplowski said. “Every athlete who has had the pleasure to train and interact with Caleb knows his relentless commitment to bettering his mentees’ athletic performance and lives.
“Undoubtedly, the women’s basketball team can attribute its success, in large part, to his guidance. Our team would not be the same without him. Caleb exemplifies the best of USD and I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this award.”
USD football player Dakota Smith said Heim had made a major impact on that team as well. The Coyotes were able to play four games this spring before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the schedule.
“Caleb has displayed an outright and consistent commitment to every student-athlete on campus both in their personal development and competitive performance,” said Smith, a third-year linebacker from Inglewood, Calif. “As a member of our dedicated strength staff, he is an immensely valuable asset to our athletic program and a key component to our success.
“For those reasons, we would like to acknowledge him for his continuous efforts and relentless passion for us as student-athletes.”
Heim grew up in Plattsmouth and attended Bellevue West High School. He played football at Southwest Minnesota State University in 2011 and 2012 before injuries ended his playing career. He redirected his passion for sports into the field of exercise science.
Heim graduated from SMSU with a degree in exercise science and a minor in biology. He interned at the University of South Carolina in the summer of 2014 and worked with football, track and field and men’s soccer programs. He became head strength and conditioning coach at SMSU before beginning graduate studies at the University of Nebraska.
Heim worked with football players at Nebraska while completing his master’s degree in nutrition and health sciences. He joined the South Dakota staff in 2018 after earning his degree. He is currently a certified coach through USA Weightlifting and a certified strength and conditioning specialist with the National Strength and Conditioning Association.