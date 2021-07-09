Plattsmouth native earns collegiate award at USD

USD football player Dakota Smith said Heim had made a major impact on that team as well. The Coyotes were able to play four games this spring before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the schedule.

“Caleb has displayed an outright and consistent commitment to every student-athlete on campus both in their personal development and competitive performance,” said Smith, a third-year linebacker from Inglewood, Calif. “As a member of our dedicated strength staff, he is an immensely valuable asset to our athletic program and a key component to our success.

“For those reasons, we would like to acknowledge him for his continuous efforts and relentless passion for us as student-athletes.”

Heim grew up in Plattsmouth and attended Bellevue West High School. He played football at Southwest Minnesota State University in 2011 and 2012 before injuries ended his playing career. He redirected his passion for sports into the field of exercise science.

Heim graduated from SMSU with a degree in exercise science and a minor in biology. He interned at the University of South Carolina in the summer of 2014 and worked with football, track and field and men’s soccer programs. He became head strength and conditioning coach at SMSU before beginning graduate studies at the University of Nebraska.