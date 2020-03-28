Plattsmouth native receives strength and conditioning honor

WAYNE – Plattsmouth graduate C.J. Neumann has been a strong member of Wayne State College’s baseball lineup for several seasons.

A national organization gave him a powerful round of applause for those contributions this week.

Officials with the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) announced that they had selected Neumann as a 2020 NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete Award recipient. Neumann was one of 23 students from Wayne State who earned the honor.

WSC head strength and conditioning coach Grant Darnell nominated the Wildcats for the award. The NSCA started the program to recognize athletic accomplishments of students and their dedication to their strength and conditioning programs. The award also honors students for their academic achievements and personal integrity.

“The NSCA All-American Athlete Award is a great way to nationally feature our student-athletes that have excelled in a vital part of being a student-athlete,” Darnell said. “We all see athletes during competition; however, we forget the countless hours our student-athletes are preparing for competition. Nobody sees the work our student-athletes put in at 5 a.m. but this award brings light to an element of collegiate athletics that is vital.”