Plattsmouth native receives strength and conditioning honor

WAYNE – Plattsmouth graduate C.J. Neumann has been a strong member of Wayne State College’s baseball lineup for several seasons.
A national organization gave him a powerful round of applause for those contributions this week.
Officials with the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) announced that they had selected Neumann as a 2020 NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete Award recipient. Neumann was one of 23 students from Wayne State who earned the honor.
WSC head strength and conditioning coach Grant Darnell nominated the Wildcats for the award. The NSCA started the program to recognize athletic accomplishments of students and their dedication to their strength and conditioning programs. The award also honors students for their academic achievements and personal integrity.
“The NSCA All-American Athlete Award is a great way to nationally feature our student-athletes that have excelled in a vital part of being a student-athlete,” Darnell said. “We all see athletes during competition; however, we forget the countless hours our student-athletes are preparing for competition. Nobody sees the work our student-athletes put in at 5 a.m. but this award brings light to an element of collegiate athletics that is vital.”
Taylor Feenstra, a graduate assistant in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Sport at Wayne State, said Neumann had put check marks next to all of the award’s criteria.
Neumann is a senior at Wayne State and is majoring in sport management. He played in 21 games in 2018 and appeared in 24 games last season. He started 21 times at shortstop and batted .266 with nine runs batted in during the 2019 campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
Neumann helped Wayne State go 8-7 in an abbreviated 2020 season. He started all 15 games and batted .318 with a .524 on-base percentage, 14 hits and 18 walks.
“C.J. is a constant leader and holds his teammates accountable,” Feenstra said. “He will be missed next year.”
Fellow WSC baseball players Hunter Wienhoff and Bryce Bisenius joined Neumann as award recipients. Wayne State athletes in the volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, women’s soccer and softball programs also received the honor.
Wayne State’s volleyball program had six students earn the NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American Athlete Award. Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football and women’s soccer each had three recipients and two softball athletes captured the honor.
Team coaches at all high schools, colleges and universities across the United States could nominate students for the NSCA award through an online form. Coaches had to be NSCA members to make nominations.
Recipients of this year’s award came from all sizes of high schools. Students from National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) institutions also received recognition.
Darnell said he was proud of Neumann and the other Wayne State honorees for their work ethic during their collegiate careers.
“Our recipients all represent what the strength and conditioning department represents, excelling in all things that we do,” Darnell said. “These student-athletes all started at different levels of training, but the work they have put in has raised their athletic abilities as well as giving them lifelong tools they will use in their future careers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!