Plattsmouth opens season with home game

PLATTSMOUTH – A defensive showcase turned into a scoring explosion Thursday night in the season opener for Plattsmouth’s softball team.
Wahoo outslugged Plattsmouth 14-5 in the season opener for both schools. It was the first athletic contest played between two Trailblazer Conference teams. The Blue Devils and Warriors are both charter members of the new league.
PHS head coach Tabitha Keating said the game provided a good measuring stick for the team. Plattsmouth held Wahoo’s powerful offense to two runs through the first five innings and went ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth. The Warriors scored 12 unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the victory.
“I was impressed with some of the defensive plays we made out there, and there were several girls who had good nights at the plate, but our mental toughness wasn’t there tonight,” Keating said. “We got down on ourselves really quickly when things started to fall apart. The good thing is that’s something we can fix. We can get better at leadership and mental toughness in future games.”
Keating said the Blue Devils gained a great deal from facing the Warriors in the season opener. Wahoo won Class C state titles in 2010, 2011 and 2013 and went to Hastings eight straight times from 2008 to 2015. The team finished 14-17 last year with a roster filled with many underclassmen.
“I knew this would be a good game for us to play right away,” Keating said. “I think they only lost two seniors from last year, and they have a history of being a solid program in everything they do. There were a couple of mental mistakes that cost us, but we were right there with them through the first five innings. This easily could have been a one-run game, so we can take some positives from this for sure.”
Wahoo jumped ahead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Aja Henderson blasted an opposite-field home run over the fence in left, and Alyssa Luedtke scored on a single, error and two groundouts.
Plattsmouth kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for the next four innings. Senior second baseman Emma Field played a critical role with her work on the infield dirt. She finished the game with eight defensive assists. She registered all three defensive outs in the first inning and made two outs in the fourth. She also scooped up grounders in the third, fifth and seventh innings.
Field and fellow senior Josie Knust highlighted Plattsmouth’s comeback in the fifth inning. Senior Paige Colestock reached base after a pitch glanced off her helmet with one out. Field then blasted a two-out home run over the left-field fence. PHS junior Jessica Meisinger followed her with a double, and Knust then launched a homer over the wall in right-center for a 4-2 lead.
The Warriors flexed their scoring muscles after that. The team circled the bases six times in the next inning on six hits, one walk and one error. Kharissa Eddie deposited a home run over the left-field fence and Autumn Iversen had a two-run single in the frame.
Wahoo put the game away in the seventh. Ten batters came to the plate during a six-run outburst. Katelyn Urban crushed a home run to left and Kylee Kenning had a two-run single during the inning.
Plattsmouth created the final margin after Meisinger drew a one-out walk in the seventh. She moved to second on a groundout, stole third base and raced home on a throwing error.
Meisinger reached base on a double, walk and hit-by-pitch and scored twice for Plattsmouth. Field had one home run, one walk, two RBI and one run, and Hailey Montes reached base on a single, walk and error.
Knust posted one home run, two RBI and one run for Plattsmouth, and Colestock scored once and was struck twice by pitches. Paige Druskis had one single and one sacrifice bunt, Amelia Field collected one single and Grace Vandenburgh was struck once by a pitch.
Keating said the Blue Devils are looking forward to playing more games. The team will host Blair at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will face Omaha Mercy and the Cass Wildcats on Tuesday. The triangular will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Plattsmouth.
“The girls know that this wasn’t our best night,” Keating said. “We’re going to get a lot better as the season moves on. We have the talent to do some good things.”
Wahoo 200 006 6 – 14 20 3
Plattsmouth 000 040 1 – 5 6 4
