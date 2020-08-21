Plattsmouth opens season with home game

“I knew this would be a good game for us to play right away,” Keating said. “I think they only lost two seniors from last year, and they have a history of being a solid program in everything they do. There were a couple of mental mistakes that cost us, but we were right there with them through the first five innings. This easily could have been a one-run game, so we can take some positives from this for sure.”

Wahoo jumped ahead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Aja Henderson blasted an opposite-field home run over the fence in left, and Alyssa Luedtke scored on a single, error and two groundouts.

Plattsmouth kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for the next four innings. Senior second baseman Emma Field played a critical role with her work on the infield dirt. She finished the game with eight defensive assists. She registered all three defensive outs in the first inning and made two outs in the fourth. She also scooped up grounders in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

Field and fellow senior Josie Knust highlighted Plattsmouth’s comeback in the fifth inning. Senior Paige Colestock reached base after a pitch glanced off her helmet with one out. Field then blasted a two-out home run over the left-field fence. PHS junior Jessica Meisinger followed her with a double, and Knust then launched a homer over the wall in right-center for a 4-2 lead.