Plattsmouth picks up victory over Bears

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes wanted to get their football season off to a winning start Friday night when they stepped on Blair’s field.

The Blue Devils accomplished their goal on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Plattsmouth defeated the Bears 28-7 in the season opener for both schools. The Blue Devils kept Blair from gaining scoring traction by forcing five turnovers. Owen Prince made two interceptions and recovered one fumble for Plattsmouth, and Blake Duncan and Caleb Adkins each pounced on one fumble in the game.

Plattsmouth relied on a veteran offensive line to generate opportunities on the ground. Christian Meneses ran 31 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Kramer posted 75 yards and one touchdown on four carries. The line gave Kramer and fellow quarterback Gabe Villamonte time to complete five passes for 57 yards.

Kramer gave the Blue Devils a first-quarter lead with a 37-yard touchdown run, and Meneses scampered 18 yards in the second period to create a 14-7 ballgame. Prince expanded the gap to 21-7 in the third quarter when he returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

Meneses sealed the victory with his work early in the fourth quarter. He capped a drive with a short touchdown run with 10:12 to play.