Plattsmouth picks up victory over Bears

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes wanted to get their football season off to a winning start Friday night when they stepped on Blair’s field.
The Blue Devils accomplished their goal on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Plattsmouth defeated the Bears 28-7 in the season opener for both schools. The Blue Devils kept Blair from gaining scoring traction by forcing five turnovers. Owen Prince made two interceptions and recovered one fumble for Plattsmouth, and Blake Duncan and Caleb Adkins each pounced on one fumble in the game.
Plattsmouth relied on a veteran offensive line to generate opportunities on the ground. Christian Meneses ran 31 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Kramer posted 75 yards and one touchdown on four carries. The line gave Kramer and fellow quarterback Gabe Villamonte time to complete five passes for 57 yards.
Kramer gave the Blue Devils a first-quarter lead with a 37-yard touchdown run, and Meneses scampered 18 yards in the second period to create a 14-7 ballgame. Prince expanded the gap to 21-7 in the third quarter when he returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Meneses sealed the victory with his work early in the fourth quarter. He capped a drive with a short touchdown run with 10:12 to play.
Plattsmouth limited Blair to 61 rushing yards on 27 carries. Blair quarterback Bode Soukup completed ten passes for 155 yards, but the Blue Devils wiped away several of those gains later on with sacks. Ben Yoder produced a pair of sacks and Adkins and Meneses each made one sack.
Cameron Aughenbaugh helped Plattsmouth’s defense with two solo and eight assisted tackles. Prince posted three solo stops and Duncan ended the night with two solo and two assisted tackles. Dalton Baumgart collected one solo and eight assisted tackles, Clyde Hinton made two solo plays and Braden Widick, Ethan Walker and Kevin Winscot all made solo tackles.
Jude Wehrbein helped Plattsmouth on special teams throughout the evening. He went 4-of-4 on his extra-point kicks and averaged 35.3 yards on four punts. He also averaged 47.7 yards on six kickoffs.
Plattsmouth will resume the season this week with a trip to Ralston. The Trailblazer Conference schools are scheduled to start their game at 7 p.m.
Plattsmouth 7 7 7 7 – 28
Blair 0 7 0 0 – 7