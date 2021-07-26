Plattsmouth picks up victory over Bulldogs

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players extended their season Sunday night with an energetic scoring attack against Auburn.
The Blue Devils produced 12 hits in their 8-2 victory in the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Top-seeded Plattsmouth and third-seeded Auburn battled in the elimination bracket of the event. The game was a rematch of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament championship contest that took place in late June.
Both teams posted solo runs in the first inning at Blue Devil Park. Adam Eggert, Trent Elshire and Drew Iverson collected three consecutive singles to load the bases with two outs. Caden Hinton made it 1-0 with a single to shallow right field. Auburn countered on a double by Brody Darnell, a groundout and a Plattsmouth fielding error in the bottom of the inning.
The Blue Devils marched ahead with two runs in the next frame. T.J. Fitzpatrick, Max Waters and Eggert drew walks to create another bases-loaded situation. Elshire came through for the team with a two-run double to center field.
Plattsmouth (26-6) seized control of the contest with three runs in the third. Hinton was struck by a pitch and advanced to third on a steal and errant throw. He then beat the throw home on a grounder to the first-base side by Evan Miller.
The inning continued when Sam Campin reached base on another fielder’s choice. That set the stage for Waters and Eggert to collect RBI singles on consecutive at-bats. Waters drove a single to left field and Eggert drilled a shot into center field.
Auburn (23-15) scored once in the fifth inning on a leadoff double by Nic Knudson and RBI double from Kyson Warner, but Plattsmouth controlled the scoreboard the rest of the way. Eggert reached base on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning and promptly stole second base. He came home when Auburn committed a throwing error on Elshire’s infield grounder.
The team made it 8-2 in the top of the seventh. Gabe Villamonte led off the frame with a single and moved to third on consecutive bunt singles by Clyde Hinton and Fitzpatrick. Waters drove in Villamonte with a single to center.
Plattsmouth’s pitching trio of Eggert, Campin and Iverson kept Auburn from generating many scoring chances. Eggert worked the first three innings and Campin and Iverson combined forces to finish the game. They limited Auburn to four hits and pocketed 12 strikeouts.
Waters helped the Blue Devils with three singles, one walk, one run scored and two RBI. Elshire drove in two runs and reached base on one double, one single and one error, and Eggert stepped on first base four times during the night. He reached on two singles, one walk and one fielder’s choice and had two runs and one RBI.
Caden Hinton had one RBI and reached base on a single and hit-by-pitch, and Fitzpatrick posted one single, one walk and two runs. Campin reached base once and scored, Miller reached base on a fielder’s choice and Iverson generated one single and one walk.
Villamonte delivered one single, one walk and one run for Plattsmouth. Clyde Hinton connected on one single for the team.
Plattsmouth will continue the district tournament tonight at 8 p.m. at Blue Devil Park. The team will take on Lincoln Christian in the elimination bracket. The winner will face either second-seeded Omaha Roncalli or fourth-seeded Nebraska City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Plattsmouth 123 001 1 – 8 12 0
Auburn 100 010 0 – 2 4 2