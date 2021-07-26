Plattsmouth picks up victory over Bulldogs

Auburn (23-15) scored once in the fifth inning on a leadoff double by Nic Knudson and RBI double from Kyson Warner, but Plattsmouth controlled the scoreboard the rest of the way. Eggert reached base on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning and promptly stole second base. He came home when Auburn committed a throwing error on Elshire’s infield grounder.

The team made it 8-2 in the top of the seventh. Gabe Villamonte led off the frame with a single and moved to third on consecutive bunt singles by Clyde Hinton and Fitzpatrick. Waters drove in Villamonte with a single to center.

Plattsmouth’s pitching trio of Eggert, Campin and Iverson kept Auburn from generating many scoring chances. Eggert worked the first three innings and Campin and Iverson combined forces to finish the game. They limited Auburn to four hits and pocketed 12 strikeouts.

Waters helped the Blue Devils with three singles, one walk, one run scored and two RBI. Elshire drove in two runs and reached base on one double, one single and one error, and Eggert stepped on first base four times during the night. He reached on two singles, one walk and one fielder’s choice and had two runs and one RBI.