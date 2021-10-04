Plattsmouth picks up victory over Titans

NORRIS – Plattsmouth passed a major test Friday night by posting a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against Norris.

The Blue Devils scored with 1:46 left on the clock to defeat the Titans 28-21. Plattsmouth withstood a second-half comeback to remain undefeated this season.

Plattsmouth (6-0) looked like it would leave with a double-digit victory after the team’s performance in the first half. Christian Meneses scored from the 4-yard line to give PHS a 7-0 lead, and Gabe Villamonte found Dalton Baumgart for a 14-yard touchdown pass later in the period. Meneses pounded in a short touchdown run in the second quarter to create a 21-7 halftime edge.

Norris (2-4) inserted drama into the game’s storyline in the second half. The Titans found the end zone in the third quarter and took advantage of a Plattsmouth turnover to tie the game. Norris recovered a fumble in the end zone and scored a two-point conversion to make it 21-21 with 11:53 to go.

Plattsmouth stopped Norris on a fourth-and-one play near midfield with 6:25 left. That gave the Blue Devils a chance to generate the game-winning drive. Plattsmouth’s Owen Prince caught a pass on a fourth-and-seven play to extend the series, and Meneses scored from the 3-yard line with 1:46 left to give PHS the lead.