Plattsmouth picks up victory over Titans

NORRIS – Plattsmouth passed a major test Friday night by posting a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against Norris.
The Blue Devils scored with 1:46 left on the clock to defeat the Titans 28-21. Plattsmouth withstood a second-half comeback to remain undefeated this season.
Plattsmouth (6-0) looked like it would leave with a double-digit victory after the team’s performance in the first half. Christian Meneses scored from the 4-yard line to give PHS a 7-0 lead, and Gabe Villamonte found Dalton Baumgart for a 14-yard touchdown pass later in the period. Meneses pounded in a short touchdown run in the second quarter to create a 21-7 halftime edge.
Norris (2-4) inserted drama into the game’s storyline in the second half. The Titans found the end zone in the third quarter and took advantage of a Plattsmouth turnover to tie the game. Norris recovered a fumble in the end zone and scored a two-point conversion to make it 21-21 with 11:53 to go.
Plattsmouth stopped Norris on a fourth-and-one play near midfield with 6:25 left. That gave the Blue Devils a chance to generate the game-winning drive. Plattsmouth’s Owen Prince caught a pass on a fourth-and-seven play to extend the series, and Meneses scored from the 3-yard line with 1:46 left to give PHS the lead.
Norris had one final chance to try to keep the game going. Plattsmouth stopped the Titans on a screen pass on fourth-and-eight to seal the victory.
Meneses finished the evening with 205 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries. Villamonte went 8-of-13 for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Clyde Hinton hauled in three receptions for 40 yards. Baumgart caught two passes for 25 yards and one touchdown, Prince posted two receptions for 13 yards and Jace Graff tallied one 15-yard reception.
Baumgart helped the team’s defense with six solo and three assisted tackles with three stops for loss. Hinton registered a pair of interceptions and one fumble recovery and T.J. Fitzpatrick produced three solo tackles and one interception.
Kevin Winscot made two solo tackles and one sack and Braden Widick generated three solo and four assisted tackles. Caleb Wiseman recovered one fumble and made four solo tackles, Prince pocketed four solo stops and Caleb Adkins made three solo and two assisted plays.
Cameron Aughenbaugh produced two solo and two assisted stops in his time on the field. Blake Duncan added two solo tackles for the team.
Plattsmouth will continue the season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Waverly. The Vikings (4-2) have two close losses this season. The team fell to Omaha Skutt 27-24 in double overtime and 14-13 to Elkhorn in early September.
Plattsmouth 14 7 0 7 – 28
Norris 7 0 6 8 – 21