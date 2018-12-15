PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestling fans watched the Blue Devils take down one of the top programs in the state Thursday night.
Plattsmouth defeated Omaha Skutt 45-30 in front of an energetic crowd in the PHS gym. The Skyhawks were second in the latest Class B dual ratings and brought their long history of success to Plattsmouth. Omaha Skutt has won four Class B state dual tournament crowns and 20 of the past 21 Class B state tournament championships.
Plattsmouth head coach Brett Shuler downplayed the significance of the victory after the dual. He said the Blue Devils were pleased with the outcome but were more focused on preparing for district and state matches down the road.
“In the whole scheme of things this doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Shuler said. “We’re shooting for February. That’s where our main goals are at.”
Plattsmouth’s Caleb Laney and Omaha Skutt’s Kylan Bowyer began the dual with an edge-of-the-seat battle at 160 pounds. Bowyer nearly pinned Laney at the end of the first period, and Laney came close to pinning Bowyer before time ran out in the second stanza. Laney secured his 15-10 victory by holding Bowyer scoreless in the third period.
Plattsmouth then roared ahead 45-12 over the next nine matches. Jayden Wooten (170 pounds) and Trevor Nielsen (285) both pinned their opponents in less than 40 seconds, and Drake Rader (195) and Devin Pfeifer (220) each won matches by forfeit. Dominic Cherek (113), Josh Adkins (120) and Chance Taylor (126) all scored consecutive pins in the stretch.
PHS teammates broke into huge applause after Adkins rallied past Tony Sloboth for his pin. Adkins trailed 8-1 before turning over Sloboth midway through the second period. He ended the match at the 3:38 mark.
Omaha Skutt created the final margin with victories in the last four contests. Shuler said that reinforced to the Blue Devils that they will need to continue making progress during future practices and tournaments.
“We didn’t wrestle too bad tonight, but we do need to be better at some things in order to be successful at the end of the year,” Shuler said. “Some of our guys need to get a bit better. This showed that there are some things we need to work on, and we’ll do that as the season moves along. Our guys are going to get better from this point on.”
Plattsmouth 45, Omaha Skutt 30
160 – Caleb Laney (P) dec. Kylan Bowyer (S), 15-10
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Hayden Chaney (S), 0:38
182 – Alex VanDyke (S) pinned Jordan Geiger (P), 0:26
195 – Drake Rader (P) won by forfeit
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) won by forfeit
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Blake Brummer (S), 0:20
106 – Zach Ourada (S) pinned Cael Nielsen (P), 1:04
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) pinned Robert Seaton (S), 1:04
120 – Josh Adkins (P) pinned Tony Sloboth (S), 3:38
126 – Chance Taylor (P) pinned Colin Kiichler (S), 2:31
132 – Adam Kruse (S) dec. Brock Bashus (P), 5-0
138 – Joey Orsi (S) pinned Josh Colgrove (P), 1:31
145 – Connor Drahota (S) dec. Zach Nielsen (P), 11-5
152 – Dawson Radik (S) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (P), 4:27