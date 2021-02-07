Plattsmouth plays close game with Omaha Concordia

OMAHA – The Plattsmouth girls believed they had the ability to pick up a victory over Omaha Concordia on Friday night.
The Blue Devils nearly turned those positive thoughts into a winning outcome on the scoreboard.
Omaha Concordia stopped Plattsmouth 60-48 on Senior Night for the Mustangs. PHS stayed within 51-48 before committing fouls to keep Omaha Concordia from running out the clock. The Mustangs made one basket and went 7-of-11 at the free-throw line in the last 2:42 to create the final margin.
PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils could hold their heads high after one of their best performances of the winter. Plattsmouth reached the 48-point mark for the second time this year and had seven girls break into the scoring column. The team blocked multiple shots by the Mustangs and made seven steals on the perimeter.
“I saw a lot of good things tonight,” Titus said. “The girls gave a great effort. That was one of our best games on offense this season, and defensively we gave ourselves a chance to win. We had a couple of defensive breakdowns here and there, but for the most part we did well against a team that has a lot of really good shooters.
“The girls played hard tonight. I can never fault the effort, because they did everything they could out there. We can take a lot away from this game.”
Free throws were a major storyline in the matchup. The Blue Devils (1-14) and Mustangs (3-17) took a combined 75 foul shots. Plattsmouth finished 21-of-33 at the stripe and Omaha Concordia went 27-of-42. The schools took a combined 32 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy Miller sank shots on consecutive trips to pull Plattsmouth within 9-8 early in the game, and Rylee Hellbusch’s assist to Krista Hardy for a jumper kept the score 17-12. Plattsmouth then closed the first half with a 14-1 scoring spree. Hellbusch’s putback with 14 seconds left gave PHS a 26-21 lead at the break.
Jessica Meisinger began the second half with a layup for Plattsmouth, and Miller’s kickout assist to Amelia Field for a 3-pointer gave PHS a 31-23 edge. Two free throws from Miller and a short jumper by Josie Knust kept Plattsmouth ahead 41-40 with 6:35 to play.
Omaha Concordia went on a 9-0 run before Plattsmouth responded with points on four straight trips. Hellbusch’s jumper and two free throws from Hardy created a four-point game, and Miller knocked down three free throws to make it 51-48. The Mustangs made three steals in the final three minutes and sank seven late free throws to pocket the victory.
Omaha Concordia senior Ella Buroker played a key role with her 3-point shooting abilities. She took multiple attempts from behind the arc and finished the night with 21 points. Three of her treys came from spots on the court that were in a different zip code from the hoop. She drained one of her second-half shots from approximately eight feet beyond the 3-point line in front of her teammates on the bench.
“(Buroker) hit three or four of those from way beyond the 3-point line tonight, and that was something that we couldn’t control,” Titus said. “I told the girls at halftime that if half-court shots are going to beat us, then so be it, but let’s see if they can keep that up the whole game. We wanted to keep them from driving inside and getting shots from a much more makeable range, and for the most part I think we did a good job of that.”
Miller spearheaded Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with 23 points. She added seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Knust finished with two points and ten rebounds and Hellbusch generated six points, eight boards and two assists.
Lyndsey Caba helped the Blue Devils with five points, eight rebounds and two assists. Meisinger collected five points, four rebounds and one steal, and Hardy ended the night with four points and one rebound.
Field tallied three points and one assist and Aimee Dasher produced two rebounds and one steal. Natalie Briggs gave Plattsmouth defensive minutes during the game.
Titus said the Blue Devils will bring optimistic thoughts into each of their remaining games on the schedule.
“We’ve got great kids and they come to practice and work hard every single day,” Titus said. “I can see the improvement, so we’re going to take those positive things and continue to get better.”
Plattsmouth 9 16 12 11 – 48
Omaha Concordia 13 8 15 24 – 60
Plattsmouth (48)
Meisinger 1-1 3-6 5, Caba 0-5 5-6 5, Hellbusch 2-5 2-4 6, Knust 1-5 0-2 2, Miller 7-19 9-11 23, Hardy 1-1 2-2 4, Dasher 0-4 0-1 0, Field 1-5 0-0 3, Briggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 21-33 48.
Omaha Concordia (60)
Hess 1-8 6-8 9, Buroker 6-21 4-6 21, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 1-2 1, Crom 1-1 1-2 3, Reelfs 2-5 2-3 7, Wenger 0-1 1-2 1, Gerhard 1-12 9-15 11, Prauner 1-2 4-4 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Mathsen 0-0 0-0 0, Hartzell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 28-42 60.