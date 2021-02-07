Plattsmouth plays close game with Omaha Concordia

“(Buroker) hit three or four of those from way beyond the 3-point line tonight, and that was something that we couldn’t control,” Titus said. “I told the girls at halftime that if half-court shots are going to beat us, then so be it, but let’s see if they can keep that up the whole game. We wanted to keep them from driving inside and getting shots from a much more makeable range, and for the most part I think we did a good job of that.”

Miller spearheaded Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with 23 points. She added seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Knust finished with two points and ten rebounds and Hellbusch generated six points, eight boards and two assists.

Lyndsey Caba helped the Blue Devils with five points, eight rebounds and two assists. Meisinger collected five points, four rebounds and one steal, and Hardy ended the night with four points and one rebound.

Field tallied three points and one assist and Aimee Dasher produced two rebounds and one steal. Natalie Briggs gave Plattsmouth defensive minutes during the game.

Titus said the Blue Devils will bring optimistic thoughts into each of their remaining games on the schedule.