Plattsmouth plays conference match

WAHOO – Plattsmouth lined up against Wahoo on Thursday night with a loud crowd in the background and Senior Night motivation on the WHS bench.
The Blue Devils also had Wahoo’s talented lineup to contend with on the court.
The undefeated Warriors stopped Plattsmouth 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 in a matchup of Trailblazer Conference teams. Wahoo improved to 24-0 and stopped the Blue Devils for the second time in less than a week. The teams played in the first round of the league tournament the previous Saturday.
Wahoo seniors Elle Glock, Lauren Kavan and Kelsie Sears helped the Warriors build a 7-2 lead in game one. A kill from Megan Vaughn and ace block by Kennedy Miller kept Plattsmouth within 10-5, and the Blue Devils then rallied from a 19-10 deficit. Consecutive kills from Miller and Sydney Hobscheidt cut the gap to 21-15.
Wahoo put the game away after that. Mya Larson ended action at 25-17 with an ace.
The Warriors dominated the rest of the match. Wahoo sprinted out to an 11-0 lead in game two and maintained a 16-4 gap. Josie Sutton gave the team a 2-0 lead in the contest with an ace on game point.
Plattsmouth (9-13) won two of the first three points of game three, but Wahoo established a firm grip on the game the rest of the way. Consecutive aces by Glock boosted the lead to 11-4, and kills from Sears and Sutton made it 20-8. Larson finished the match with a kill on the final point.
Miller and Savanna Berger led Plattsmouth’s offense. Miller ended the night with four kills and two ace blocks, and Berger produced four kills and one ace block for the Blue Devils.
Hobscheidt collected three kills, Vaughn made two kills and Rylee Hellbusch connected on one ace. Mackenzie Caba, Lyndsey Caba and Payton Haugaard saw action in the back row for Plattsmouth during the match.
Plattsmouth 3, Platteview 2
The Blue Devils edged the Trojans in Platteview’s gym on Tuesday night. Plattsmouth won the conference match 25-18, 16-25, 27-29, 25-16, 15-9. Match statistics were not available.
Plattsmouth will wrap up the regular season next week. The Blue Devils will travel to Auburn on Monday for a 7 p.m. match with the Bulldogs. PHS will head to Louisville on Tuesday for a triangular with Louisville and DC West. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the LHS gym.
