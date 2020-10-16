Plattsmouth plays conference match

WAHOO – Plattsmouth lined up against Wahoo on Thursday night with a loud crowd in the background and Senior Night motivation on the WHS bench.

The Blue Devils also had Wahoo’s talented lineup to contend with on the court.

The undefeated Warriors stopped Plattsmouth 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 in a matchup of Trailblazer Conference teams. Wahoo improved to 24-0 and stopped the Blue Devils for the second time in less than a week. The teams played in the first round of the league tournament the previous Saturday.

Wahoo seniors Elle Glock, Lauren Kavan and Kelsie Sears helped the Warriors build a 7-2 lead in game one. A kill from Megan Vaughn and ace block by Kennedy Miller kept Plattsmouth within 10-5, and the Blue Devils then rallied from a 19-10 deficit. Consecutive kills from Miller and Sydney Hobscheidt cut the gap to 21-15.

Wahoo put the game away after that. Mya Larson ended action at 25-17 with an ace.

The Warriors dominated the rest of the match. Wahoo sprinted out to an 11-0 lead in game two and maintained a 16-4 gap. Josie Sutton gave the team a 2-0 lead in the contest with an ace on game point.