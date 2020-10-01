Plattsmouth plays doubleheader at home park

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Centura/Central Valley dueled on the softball diamond Tuesday night in a doubleheader at Blue Devil Park.

Plattsmouth 9, Centura/Central Valley 8

Plattsmouth earned a victory in the opening game with a walk-off double in the eighth inning. The Blue Devils rallied from an 8-7 deficit to win.

PHS sprinted out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Jessica Meisinger, Josie Knust, Aimee Dasher and Kaley Clark scored in the opening frame, and Meisinger and Paige Druskis each crossed the plate in the second inning.

C/CV cut the gap to 6-4 in the third inning and made it 7-6 in the fifth. The team sent it to extra innings in the seventh on a double, error and passed ball. C/CV then took the lead in the eighth inning on a single and error.

Plattsmouth wore smiles in the dugout after a two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth. Kaley Clark reached base on a two-out single and moved to third base on Meisinger’s double to center field. Druskis followed them with a game-winning double to right field.