Plattsmouth plays doubleheader at home park

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Centura/Central Valley dueled on the softball diamond Tuesday night in a doubleheader at Blue Devil Park.
Plattsmouth 9, Centura/Central Valley 8
Plattsmouth earned a victory in the opening game with a walk-off double in the eighth inning. The Blue Devils rallied from an 8-7 deficit to win.
PHS sprinted out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Jessica Meisinger, Josie Knust, Aimee Dasher and Kaley Clark scored in the opening frame, and Meisinger and Paige Druskis each crossed the plate in the second inning.
C/CV cut the gap to 6-4 in the third inning and made it 7-6 in the fifth. The team sent it to extra innings in the seventh on a double, error and passed ball. C/CV then took the lead in the eighth inning on a single and error.
Plattsmouth wore smiles in the dugout after a two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth. Kaley Clark reached base on a two-out single and moved to third base on Meisinger’s double to center field. Druskis followed them with a game-winning double to right field.
Meisinger ended the matchup with two doubles, one single, two walks, three steals and three runs. Druskis collected one double, one single, two RBI, one run and two sacrifice bunts. She also swiped one base for the team.
Knust posted one double, one single and one RBI, and Emma Field stole three bases and was struck once by a pitch. Grace Vandenburgh collected one single and two RBI, Hailey Montes singled once and Fisk reached base on two singles. Dasher and Ireland Todd each came home once for the team.
Knust and Vandenburgh shared pitching duties. Knust tossed four innings and allowed five earned runs with six strikeouts. Vandenburgh threw four innings and allowed one earned run with six strikeouts.
Meisinger, Clark and Montes each made two defensive assists. Knust and Vandenburgh added one defensive assist against C/CV.
Central/Central Valley 004 020 11 – 8 8 2
Plattsmouth 420 100 02 – 9 12 1
Centura/Central Valley 14, Plattsmouth 8
Centura/Central Valley used a consistent offense to collect a victory in the nightcap. The team churned out 18 hits and nine walks during the evening.
Morgan Semm highlighted Centura/Central Valley’s night with a home run, single, three walks and two RBI. Katelyn Fanta added three singles and Sydney Perez had one single, three walks and two RBI for C/CV (5-20).
Field helped the Blue Devils with one double, two singles, one walk, three runs, two steals and one RBI. Knust delivered one home run, two singles, three RBI, two steals and one run, and Clark reached base on three walks and one hit-by-pitch.
Vandenburgh slammed one double, drew one walk and was struck once by a pitch. Druskis contributed two singles and two runs and Montes had one double and one RBI. Meisinger generated one single and one run and Fisk drove in one run and was struck once by a pitch.
Courtney Ehlers posted a RBI walk and Aimee Dasher crossed the plate once. Abbie Dasher and Ireland Todd each saw action in the game.
Vandenburgh and Meisinger led Plattsmouth in the field with two defensive assists. Druskis and Clark had one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth (10-15) will travel to Beatrice tonight for the final game of the regular season. PHS will compete in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Nebraska City Softball Complex on Monday and Tuesday. Plattsmouth will face Omaha Gross in the first round at 11 a.m. Monday.
Centura/Central Valley 121 230 5 – 14 18 0
Plattsmouth 004 011 2 – 8 11 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!