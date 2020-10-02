Plattsmouth plays first matches in AGHS Invite

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes began their trip to the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Thursday with a pair of matches.

The Blue Devils faced Ashland-Greenwood and Lincoln Lutheran in pool-play matches of the tournament. Auburn was forced to remain home because of coronavirus concerns, which reduced the event to six teams.

Tournament organizers changed the setup to two triangulars during the first day. Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Lincoln Lutheran played in one bracket and Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo and Omaha Gross played in a second bracket.

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Plattsmouth 0

Ashland-Greenwood defeated the Blue Devils 25-14, 25-17 in the day’s first match. The Bluejays snapped a 7-7 tie in game one with four unanswered points. The team maintained its lead the rest of the way.

Ashland-Greenwood (13-5) raced out to a 10-4 lead in game two. Consecutive ace blocks by Kennedy Miller cut the gap to 13-10, but AGHS responded to the threat with several aces. The team ended the contest with a kill on match point.