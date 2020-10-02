Plattsmouth plays first matches in AGHS Invite

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes began their trip to the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Thursday with a pair of matches.
The Blue Devils faced Ashland-Greenwood and Lincoln Lutheran in pool-play matches of the tournament. Auburn was forced to remain home because of coronavirus concerns, which reduced the event to six teams.
Tournament organizers changed the setup to two triangulars during the first day. Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Lincoln Lutheran played in one bracket and Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo and Omaha Gross played in a second bracket.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Plattsmouth 0
Ashland-Greenwood defeated the Blue Devils 25-14, 25-17 in the day’s first match. The Bluejays snapped a 7-7 tie in game one with four unanswered points. The team maintained its lead the rest of the way.
Ashland-Greenwood (13-5) raced out to a 10-4 lead in game two. Consecutive ace blocks by Kennedy Miller cut the gap to 13-10, but AGHS responded to the threat with several aces. The team ended the contest with a kill on match point.
Savanna Berger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with five kills and two aces. Miller finished with three kills and two ace blocks and Katie Torres pocketed two kills. Megan Vaughn, Mackenzie Caba and Rylee Hellbusch added one kill apiece.
Plattsmouth libero Gracie Stonner made a series of diving saves throughout the match. She kept one rally going with a one-handed save in the middle of the court, and she kept another volleyball in the air with a diving effort near the baseline.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Plattsmouth 0
Lincoln Lutheran defeated Plattsmouth 25-14, 25-9 in the afternoon’s second match. The Warriors collected kills on 28 of their 48 swings and pocketed five aces. Lincoln Lutheran improved to 17-2. The team’s only losses have come to ranked opponents Waverly and Broken Bow.
Plattsmouth (6-8) will return to Ashland on Saturday for the conclusion of the tournament. The Blue Devils will play in the Silver Bracket against Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Gross. Plattsmouth will face Omaha Gross at 10 a.m. and AGHS at 11 a.m.
