Plattsmouth plays in conference tournament

WAHOO – Plattsmouth volleyball players completed their first Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday with a fourth-place finish against league opponents.
The Blue Devils traveled to Wahoo High School to take on three teams in the inaugural TBC event. Fifth-seeded Plattsmouth played top-seeded Wahoo, fourth-seeded Nebraska City and third-seeded Platteview during the morning and early afternoon.
Wahoo 2, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth drew undefeated Wahoo in the first pool-play match of the tournament. The Warriors (22-0) defeated PHS 25-12, 25-13.
Plattsmouth stayed close to WHS early in game one. A kill by Kennedy Miller kept PHS within 5-4, and Savanna Berger’s kill created a 10-8 gap between the teams.
Wahoo took control after that. The Warriors expanded their lead to 21-9 with several kills and aces. The team went ahead in the match on an ace from Mya Larson on game point.
Wahoo looked like it would win game two in quick fashion after scoring the first eight points. Plattsmouth responded with a run that closed the deficit to 13-9. Miller, Sydney Hobscheidt and Katie Torres posted points for PHS in the rally. Wahoo rebuilt the lead to 21-10 and won on a kill from Larson that scraped the baseline.
Berger led Plattsmouth’s offense with three kills. Miller tallied two kills and two ace blocks, Torres made one ace and one ace block and Hobscheidt had one kill and one ace. Mackenzie Caba chipped in one kill, Rylee Hellbusch made seven assists and Lyndsey Caba tallied multiple serve receptions.
Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 1
Plattsmouth won a roller-coaster match 27-25, 10-25, 25-18 over the Pioneers. The pool-play victory allowed the Blue Devils to advance to the third-place match.
Game one featured many twists and turns on the court. A kill from Hobscheidt gave Plattsmouth a 14-13 lead, but Nebraska City went on a seven-point run to go ahead 20-14. The Pioneers constructed a 24-20 lead before Plattsmouth took a wrecking ball to that tower.
Three straight kills by Berger made the gap 24-23 and a hitting error by Nebraska City tied things at 24-24. The teams traded points before Plattsmouth went ahead 26-25 on a net violation. The Blue Devils celebrated after Nebraska City had a hitting error on the next point.
The Pioneers (7-13) used several long scoring sprees to dominate game two. NCHS changed a 7-7 tie to a 13-7 lead and expanded the margin to 24-9. Rachel Russell posted a kill on game point to deadlock the match.
The roller coaster changed in Plattsmouth’s direction in the decisive game. PHS flew out to a 9-2 lead and never let Nebraska City regain confidence. A kill by Miller and ace block from Berger on consecutive points made it 17-9, and Megan Vaughn’s kill on the lefthand side of the net gave PHS a 22-12 edge. Plattsmouth claimed victory on a double-contact call on NCHS on match point.
Berger boosted Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with 14 kills. Hobscheidt generated eight kills and Mackenzie Caba had two kills, one ace and one ace block.
Miller posted five kills and Hellbusch collected two kills and one ace. Vaughn made one kill, Torres had one ace and Lyndsey Caba made a large number of serve receptions.
Platteview 2, Plattsmouth 0
The Trojans took home bronze medals with a 25-16, 25-21 triumph. Platteview improved its season mark to 12-11. Plattsmouth ended the day 8-12.
The teams remained close through most of the first game. The schools were tied at 8-8, 11-11 and 12-12 before Platteview went ahead 19-13. The Trojans won when Kyra Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and dropped onto Plattsmouth’s side of the court.
The Blue Devils and Trojans battled throughout game two. A kill from Hobscheidt put Plattsmouth ahead 7-3, and a run from Platteview gave the Trojans a 19-15 advantage. The Blue Devils then embarked on a four-point spree that featured two kills from Miller.
Kills from Hobscheidt and Miller kept Plattsmouth within 23-21, but Platteview found success on the final two points. Blair Beecham delivered a kill to make it 24-21 and Plattsmouth committed a hitting error on match point.
Berger and Miller each slammed home six kills and Berger added two ace blocks. Hobscheidt tallied three kills and one ace and Hellbusch made one kill. Lyndsey Caba added multiple serve receptions for the Blue Devils in the match.
2020 Trailblazer Conference Tournament Results
Match 1: #1 Wahoo def. #5 Plattsmouth 25-12, 25-13
Match 2: #5 Plattsmouth def. #4 Nebraska City 27-25, 10-25, 25-18
Match 3: #1 Wahoo def. #4 Nebraska City 25-17, 25-19
Match 4: #2 Beatrice def. #6 Ralston 25-10, 25-14
Match 5: #3 Platteview def. #6 Ralston 25-16, 25-15
Match 6: #2 Beatrice def. #3 Platteview 25-19, 27-29, 25-17
Fifth Place: #4 Nebraska City def. #6 Ralston 25-23, 25-17
Third Place: #3 Platteview def. #5 Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-21
First Place: #1 Wahoo def. #2 Beatrice 25-8, 25-15
