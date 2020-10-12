Plattsmouth plays in conference tournament

Berger led Plattsmouth’s offense with three kills. Miller tallied two kills and two ace blocks, Torres made one ace and one ace block and Hobscheidt had one kill and one ace. Mackenzie Caba chipped in one kill, Rylee Hellbusch made seven assists and Lyndsey Caba tallied multiple serve receptions.

Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 1

Plattsmouth won a roller-coaster match 27-25, 10-25, 25-18 over the Pioneers. The pool-play victory allowed the Blue Devils to advance to the third-place match.

Game one featured many twists and turns on the court. A kill from Hobscheidt gave Plattsmouth a 14-13 lead, but Nebraska City went on a seven-point run to go ahead 20-14. The Pioneers constructed a 24-20 lead before Plattsmouth took a wrecking ball to that tower.

Three straight kills by Berger made the gap 24-23 and a hitting error by Nebraska City tied things at 24-24. The teams traded points before Plattsmouth went ahead 26-25 on a net violation. The Blue Devils celebrated after Nebraska City had a hitting error on the next point.

The Pioneers (7-13) used several long scoring sprees to dominate game two. NCHS changed a 7-7 tie to a 13-7 lead and expanded the margin to 24-9. Rachel Russell posted a kill on game point to deadlock the match.