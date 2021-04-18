Plattsmouth plays in league championship game

RALSTON – Plattsmouth baseball players came home Saturday with silver hardware after their run in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Ralston stopped the Blue Devils 8-5 in the inaugural TBC Tournament. The third-seeded Rams relied on key performances from several players in the lineup to win the tournament crown. The schools played at J.J. Isaacson Field in Seymour Smith Park.

Ralston starting pitcher Josh Kilzer made a difference in the outcome with his work on the mound. He struck out 12 Blue Devils and allowed two earned earns in five innings. Plattsmouth’s first eight outs came via strikeout fashion from Kilzer.

Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth (7-4) cut into an early 3-0 deficit with a solo run in the top of the third inning. Sam Campin drove in Caden Hinton from third base with a two-out RBI single. The Blue Devils came within 4-3 in the fourth inning and kept the gap at 6-5 in the fifth.

Ralston produced two key insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Relief pitcher Justin Remar tossed a pair of shutout innings to help the Rams preserve the victory.