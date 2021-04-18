Plattsmouth plays in league championship game

RALSTON – Plattsmouth baseball players came home Saturday with silver hardware after their run in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
Ralston stopped the Blue Devils 8-5 in the inaugural TBC Tournament. The third-seeded Rams relied on key performances from several players in the lineup to win the tournament crown. The schools played at J.J. Isaacson Field in Seymour Smith Park.
Ralston starting pitcher Josh Kilzer made a difference in the outcome with his work on the mound. He struck out 12 Blue Devils and allowed two earned earns in five innings. Plattsmouth’s first eight outs came via strikeout fashion from Kilzer.
Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth (7-4) cut into an early 3-0 deficit with a solo run in the top of the third inning. Sam Campin drove in Caden Hinton from third base with a two-out RBI single. The Blue Devils came within 4-3 in the fourth inning and kept the gap at 6-5 in the fifth.
Ralston produced two key insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Relief pitcher Justin Remar tossed a pair of shutout innings to help the Rams preserve the victory.
Kilzer led Ralston’s scoring attack with two doubles, one triple and one walk. He drove in four runs and came home once. Remar and Nolan Sailors also helped the Rams with multi-hit games. Remar posted one double and two singles and Sailors had two singles and two runs.
Ralston (12-4) extended its winning streak to five games. The team outscored its three Trailblazer Conference Tournament opponents 27-7. The Rams have posted eight or more runs in eight of their 16 games.
Trent Elshire helped Plattsmouth with a pair of hits. Campin produced one walk, one single and one RBI and Adam Eggert drove in one run.
Drew Iverson and Campin each pitched three innings. Iverson collected six strikeouts and Campin had one strikeout in the game.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume its season with a pair of home games Monday and Tuesday. The team will host Branched Oak at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Waverly at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Plattsmouth 001 220 0 – 5 5 2
Ralston 301 202 x – 8 10 2