Plattsmouth plays in league tournament

PAPILLION – Plattsmouth softball players became the first PHS athletes to compete in a Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday during a trip to Halleck Park in Papillion.
The Blue Devils joined five other league schools at the inaugural TBC Tournament. Fifth-seeded Plattsmouth squared off against Beatrice, Ralston and Platteview. The squad enjoyed a happy ending to the event with a victory in the fifth-place game.
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 2
Top-seeded Beatrice faced PHS in a pool-play game Saturday morning. BHS reeled off 12 unanswered runs to end the contest in the fourth inning. Beatrice finished the matchup with 12 hits.
Josie Knust helped Plattsmouth with one home run, one single, two runs batted in and one run scored. Jessica Meisinger produced one double, one run and one steal, and Hailey Montes, Kaley Clark and Grace Vandenburgh connected on singles.
Emma Field and Hanna Welstead reached base on fielder’s choices, and courtesy runner Aimee Dasher registered one steal. Meisinger made three defensive assists, Vandenburgh and Welstead made two defensive assists and Paige Druskis tallied one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth 200 0 – 2 6 2
Beatrice 045 3 – 12 12 0
Ralston 12, Plattsmouth 10
Fourth-seeded Ralston edged the Blue Devils in a pool-play contest. Plattsmouth fell behind 11-3 after two innings but nearly erased the deficit. PHS scored six times in the third inning and added a solo run in the fourth.
Montes blasted a two-RBI home run for Plattsmouth and Vandenburgh had one triple, one sacrifice bunt, one run and three RBI. Knust finished with one double, one single, one walk and one run, and Field helped the team with one single, one walk, two runs and one RBI.
Clark ended the game with one single, one run, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI. Courtney Ehlers posted one double and one RBI and Chloe Anson added one single, one run and one RBI.
Meisinger walked twice and scored once and courtesy runner Kassidy Fisk scored twice. Meisinger, Field, Knust and Clark made one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth 216 1 – 10 8 0
Ralston 560 1 – 12 13 0
Plattsmouth 12, Platteview 11
The Blue Devils earned the victory in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ehlers reached base and Meisinger moved her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Druskis then delivered a walk-off single up the middle to break the 11-11 tie.
Meisinger played a pivotal role in the outcome at the plate and in the field. She had two sacrifice bunts and reached base on a walk and error. She generated seven defensive assists from her spot at shortstop.
Field highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with two doubles, two singles, four RBI and one run. Druskis collected one double, two singles, three runs and two RBI, and Knust produced two singles, one run, one RBI and one defensive assist.
Montes tallied two singles, one run and two RBI and Clark blasted one double and one triple. Clark scored twice, drove in one run and made three defensive assists at third base. Anson scored once after being struck by a pitch, and Vandenburgh posted one double, one RBI and one defensive assist.
Ehlers walked once, Dasher stole one base and Fisk and Ireland Todd each scored once. Welstead chipped in one defensive assist for the team.
Wahoo earned the TBC championship Saturday afternoon. The second-seeded Warriors stopped Beatrice 5-1 in the title game.
Platteview 004 231 1 – 11 10 1
Plattsmouth 302 420 1 – 12 14 0
2020 Trailblazer Conference Tournament Results
Game 1: #1 Beatrice 12, #5 Plattsmouth 2
Game 2: #2 Wahoo 5, #6 Platteview 4
Game 3: #4 Ralston 12, #5 Plattsmouth 10
Game 4: #3 Nebraska City 6, #6 Platteview 4
Game 5: #1 Beatrice 10, #4 Ralston 3
Game 6: #2 Wahoo 12, #3 Nebraska City 0
Fifth Place: #5 Plattsmouth 12, #6 Platteview 11
Third Place: #3 Nebraska City 9, #4 Ralston 8
First Place: #2 Wahoo 5, #1 Beatrice 1
