Plattsmouth plays in league tournament

Ralston 12, Plattsmouth 10

Fourth-seeded Ralston edged the Blue Devils in a pool-play contest. Plattsmouth fell behind 11-3 after two innings but nearly erased the deficit. PHS scored six times in the third inning and added a solo run in the fourth.

Montes blasted a two-RBI home run for Plattsmouth and Vandenburgh had one triple, one sacrifice bunt, one run and three RBI. Knust finished with one double, one single, one walk and one run, and Field helped the team with one single, one walk, two runs and one RBI.

Clark ended the game with one single, one run, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI. Courtney Ehlers posted one double and one RBI and Chloe Anson added one single, one run and one RBI.

Meisinger walked twice and scored once and courtesy runner Kassidy Fisk scored twice. Meisinger, Field, Knust and Clark made one defensive assist.

Plattsmouth 216 1 – 10 8 0

Ralston 560 1 – 12 13 0

Plattsmouth 12, Platteview 11