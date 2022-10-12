Plattsmouth plays in league volleyball tournament

MALCOLM – Plattsmouth volleyball players competed in three matches Saturday during the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Athletes from all seven league schools traveled to Malcolm for the tournament. Plattsmouth earned fifth place with a pair of victories during the day.

Wahoo 2, Plattsmouth 0

Wahoo stopped Plattsmouth 25-13, 25-16 in the first-round match. Josie Larson helped the Warriors (13-12) with six aces and Tianna Coffey knocked home kills on six of her ten swings. Audrey Waido dished out 17 assists for the team.

Individual statistics for Plattsmouth were not available.

Plattsmouth 2, Ralston 1

The Blue Devils took down Ralston 25-21, 21-25, 25-22. Plattsmouth defeated the Rams (10-18) for the second time this season.

Ari Hernandez generated 15 kills for Ralston. Sadah Willey pocketed six aces and 11 digs and Emilee Brand chipped in 15 digs and nine assists.

Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 1

Plattsmouth ended the tournament with smiles after stopping Nebraska City 25-14, 12-25, 25-19.

Halle Thompson led Nebraska City (7-13) with 12 kills and ten digs. Casey Smith posted 26 assists and Laney Denniston added eight kills and 11 digs.

Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 0

The Blue Devils traveled to Platteview on Tuesday night for a regular-season match. Platteview won the match 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 in front of a large crowd. Students and players wore pink t-shirts as part of a breast cancer awareness night.

Plattsmouth (6-19) will have two more regular-season matches. The Blue Devils will travel to Wahoo on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. contest. The team will then travel to Auburn at 7 p.m. Monday.