Plattsmouth plays pair of doubleheaders

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players made the most of their opportunities to be on the diamond this week during a pair of home doubleheaders.
Plattsmouth Juniors 7, Syracuse 6
Plattsmouth claimed the Junior Legion game Tuesday night in walk-off fashion. Eli Horner produced the game-winning at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Blue Devils.
Gage Olsen helped Plattsmouth with two hits and two runs batted in. Dylan Eby and Parker Aughenbaugh were on the mound for the team. Eby struck out three batters in four innings of work, and Aughenbaugh fanned four batters in three innings.
Syracuse 200 200 2 – 6 10 6
Plattsmouth 100 103 2 – 7 8 3
Plattsmouth Seniors 5, Syracuse 2
Plattsmouth used late offense to leap past the Rockets in the Senior Legion game. The Blue Devils snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth inning and tacked on a solo run in the fifth. The team padded its 3-2 lead with a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Adam Eggert belted three hits and Clyde Hinton knocked a home run for the Blue Devils. Trent Elshire helped the team’s offense with a pair of RBI.
Eggert went the distance on the mound. He struck out 14 Syracuse batters and threw 24 first-pitch strikes in seven innings.
Syracuse 000 011 0 – 2 6 0
Plattsmouth 000 212 x – 5 8 0
Auburn 9, Plattsmouth Juniors 5
Auburn picked up a victory Wednesday night with a small-but-steady approach on offense. The Bulldogs built a 5-0 lead with solo runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The team then produced a four-run outburst in the seventh.
Plattsmouth scored once in the sixth and attempted a rally in the seventh. The Blue Devils touched home plate four times before Auburn ended the threat.
Eby led Plattsmouth with three RBI. Gabe Villamonte struck out three batters in two innings of work for Plattsmouth, and Clayton Mayfield had four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings on the hill.
Auburn 011 111 4 – 9 12 4
Plattsmouth 000 001 4 – 5 10 3
Plattsmouth Seniors 8, Auburn 2
Plattsmouth jumped ahead of Auburn in the first inning of the Senior Legion game. The Blue Devils scored twice in the opening frame and remained ahead the rest of the way. Plattsmouth ended the game with 13 hits.
Elshire and Evan Miller guided the team’s scoring attack. Elshire generated three hits and three RBI and Miller connected on three hits with two RBI. Eggert delivered two hits, Caden Hinton drove in two runs and Max Waters drew a pair of walks.
Iverson tossed a complete game for Plattsmouth. He struck out 11 Bulldogs and threw first-pitch strikes to 19 batters.
Auburn 000 002 0 – 2 2 3
Plattsmouth 201 203 x – 8 13 1