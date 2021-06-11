Plattsmouth plays pair of doubleheaders

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players made the most of their opportunities to be on the diamond this week during a pair of home doubleheaders.

Plattsmouth Juniors 7, Syracuse 6

Plattsmouth claimed the Junior Legion game Tuesday night in walk-off fashion. Eli Horner produced the game-winning at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Blue Devils.

Gage Olsen helped Plattsmouth with two hits and two runs batted in. Dylan Eby and Parker Aughenbaugh were on the mound for the team. Eby struck out three batters in four innings of work, and Aughenbaugh fanned four batters in three innings.

Syracuse 200 200 2 – 6 10 6

Plattsmouth 100 103 2 – 7 8 3

Plattsmouth Seniors 5, Syracuse 2

Plattsmouth used late offense to leap past the Rockets in the Senior Legion game. The Blue Devils snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth inning and tacked on a solo run in the fifth. The team padded its 3-2 lead with a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.