Plattsmouth plays pair of schools on home court

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes gave home fans a pair of action-filled matches this week during their time on the volleyball court.

Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 0

The Blue Devils hosted the Trojans on Tuesday night for a battle of Trailblazer Conference schools. Platteview stopped Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-22, 25-17.

Lexi Hans led the Trojans with 13 kills on 27 swings. She also went 11-of-12 serving and made 12 serve receptions. Hannah Tagel added six kills and three aces for the Trojans.

Sydney Hobscheidt helped the Blue Devils with four kills, three digs and 15 serve receptions. She also went 7-of-7 serving with one ace. Gracie Stonner produced a double-double of ten digs and 22 serve receptions, and Katie Torres posted three kills, one ace, one solo block, four digs and six serve receptions.

Lyndsey Caba distributed 14 assists and added one kill, three aces, one solo block and three digs. Josey Freel connected on four kills, Riley Pletka tallied three kills and one ace and Payton Haugaard had one assist, two digs and one ace. Ciara Wulff saw court time for the team in the match.

Wahoo 3, Plattsmouth 0

Wahoo visited the PHS gym on Thursday night for another TBC matchup. The Warriors relied on senior standout Mya Larson to win 25-10, 25-18, 25-14. She pounded 17 kills, scooped up 16 digs and went 13-of-13 serving with two aces.

Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen said the Blue Devils were hoping to replicate the results they found at the recent Ashland-Greenwood Invite. PHS collected a plaque in the tournament with a third-place finish. Wahoo kept PHS from achieving that goal on Thursday with solid defense and accurate offense.

“We played at such an elevated level at Ashland-Greenwood, and we weren’t quite at that same level tonight,” Classen said. “We started out a little slow and we had some pretty good points in the second and third sets, but it wasn’t at the overall level we needed against a good team like Wahoo.”

The Warriors raced ahead 8-1 in game one and doubled up the Blue Devils 16-8 after an ace from Hayden Osmera. The team won the next four points to create a comfortable cushion.

Plattsmouth gave Wahoo a tougher battle throughout much of game two. Two kills from Freel and an ace block by Caba pulled PHS within 12-8, and a kill from Hobscheidt cut the gap to 18-15. Pletka and Haugaard delivered kills on consecutive points to keep the margin at 21-17, but Wahoo claimed four of the next five points to seal the game.

Kills from Haugaard and Hobscheidt kept Plattsmouth within 13-8 in game three. The Warriors built the lead to 20-10 and went up 24-12 on an ace from Larson. Tianna Coffey ended the match with an ace block.

Stonner kept multiple rallies alive with diving saves throughout the match. Hobscheidt and Freel each made five kills and Caba pocketed two kills, two aces and one ace block. Haugaard and Pletka each tallied two kills and Wulff made one kill for Plattsmouth.

The Blue Devils will continue their homestand next week with three matches. The team will host Auburn at 6 p.m. Monday for a Senior Night event. Plattsmouth will host a triangular with DC West and Louisville starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

